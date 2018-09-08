Paul O'Connell admits reluctance to return to Munster as coach over massive pressure of expectations

Paul O'Connell has refused to rule out taking on a potential coaching role with Munster further down the line, but he warned he may be reluctant to do so, because "people still aren't happy", despite realistic expectations being met.

The former Munster and Ireland captain will spend at least the next two years working in Paris as Stade Francais' forwards coach.

The 38-year-old is still unsure whether or not he wants to embark on a lengthy coaching career, and speaking exclusively to the Irish Independent, he admitted when he was a player, he always believed he would one day coach at Munster, but watching the level of expectation has made him question returning.

"I think you want to be very, very sure that you know what you want to do if you take over an Irish province," O'Connell said.

"The scrutiny is so massive. Munster have been in the last two European Cup semis. They have done really well in the PRO14 in the last two years but people still aren't happy."

