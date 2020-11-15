Paul Kimmage meets Dylan Hartley: The bans, the battles and being a rugby outsider

It's been said that rugby is a game for thugs played by gentlemen. But rarely of Dylan Hartley. The former England captain played the game with blood on his lips and was no friend of the Irish. In the 2012 Six Nations, he was banned for eight weeks for biting Stephen Ferris. The following December, he got a two-week ban for punching Rory Best in a Heineken Cup match. In the 2016 Champions Cup, he caught Seán O'Brien with a swinging arm to the head and was banned for six weeks.

And that's just for starters.

He was 19 years old when I first heard his name. The month was February 2005 and he was playing for Worcester in an under 21 'friendly' against Leicester at Sixways. Hartley didn't do friendly and was vying for England selection with two of the Leicester front-row - Matt Hampson and Kevin Davies.

A ruck formed about 40 metres from the Leicester posts. Hartley burrowed forward, found Davies pinned to the ground and punched him several times in the head. A fight broke out, the game resumed and Davies was substituted with a bloodied lip. He never played for England again.

Two months later, Hampson severed his spinal cord in an England training session and was paralysed from the neck down. He was breathing through a ventilator when he told me about Hartley and the cheap shot on Davies. "I shoved him around the park for the rest of the game," he smiled. "He was a nasty bastard."

In the decade that followed, pretty much everything I heard, or read, about Hartley was derogatory. In April 2007 there was a six-month ban for gouging James Haskell. In May 2013, he lost his place on the Lions tour to Australia when he picked up an 11-week ban for abusing a referee, Wayne Barnes, in the Premiership final: "This man has just come up to call me a f***ing cheat."

In December 2014, he was banned for three weeks for elbowing the Leicester winger Matt Smith in the face. A year later, he wasn't selected for the 2015 Rugby World Cup after a bad-tempered spat - and another four-week ban - with the Saracens prop, Jamie George.

The suspensions told you everything.

But here's Eddie Jones on why he made him captain: "England, to me, have always been at their best with a powerful leader. Winston Churchill, Mike Brearley and Martin Johnson are three very different men who spring to mind when I think of leaders of this country. All the great English teams seem to have had larger-than-life captains. Some countries, some people, need strong leadership. I felt England did, especially in the wake of 2015.

"Despite Dylan's disciplinary record, I was interested. He was clearly a leader of men . . . He spoke well about his background in New Zealand and his transition to England. He also fronted up and admitted his mistakes. I liked his honesty. As someone who has made more than his fair share of mistakes, I admire people who don't make excuses and can explain the lessons they have learnt."

Here's James Haskell on what it was like to play with him: "Captaining England was not a nine-to-five job for Dylan. He wore his responsibility 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He set the highest standards, on and off the pitch. He was meticulous when it came to research and extra work, and ran a very tight ship. He didn't care about not being liked, so had no problem dressing down teammates, which is not easy to do. He trained harder than anyone."

Here's Rory Best: "I always relished playing against Dylan Hartley, whether it was for Ulster or Ireland. Rugby is such a team-focused sport in the professional era, but there were still a number of individual players I wanted to test myself against and Dylan was one of them. The feeling seemed to be mutual . . .

"If there was an edge between me and Dylan, I think it was only because we were similar in character. We were direct opponents, in the same position, playing for clubs that were competitive in Europe and for countries that fancied their chances of winning the Six Nations. He is a very competitive boy, but there has never been anything except going after each other at rugby. Occasionally, it strayed over the line on the pitch, but it was never personal."

Had we got Hartley wrong?

I didn't know what to expect last month when I travelled to his new home - a beautifully restored farmhouse in the Northamptonshire countryside. His just-published autobiography, The Hurt, had been getting good reviews but it had taken a prod from Matt Hampson before he agreed to meet.

His gates were closed. I didn't have a number. It took him an age to come out. It wasn't a great start. I called Matt Hampson later that evening:

"You're not going to believe this."

"Let me guess," he replied. "You liked him?"

"Yeah."

"I can't understand it," he said, laughing. "Everyone keeps telling me he's a great bloke!"

1. Flavour of the Month

Dylan Hartley says that "we are killing ourselves" with the way that professional rugby players train. He believes that it is "madness" to be playing midweek matches. It has got to a point where he thinks a "civil war" could be on the agenda because the players may need to go on strike.

These may sound like a collection of shouty headlines, and Hartley is nervous of the stir he is creating from the publishing of his autobiography. However, his is not a book with a few brief contentious talking points to help kick-start sales. After 14 seasons with Northampton Saints and 97 England caps, 30 of them as captain, the story of his long career reads more like an extended debate on the health and sustainability of the professional game.

He probes and he questions and he doesn't pretend. He paints a bleak picture of the present game. The book's very title does not speak of joy - it is called 'The Hurt'. In our interview, I ask him if, as a successful recent England captain and therefore a major figure in the game, he feels a responsibility to use this book. He says: "If I can use my experience and my opinion to try and protect the players and the game and its future, it's only a good thing."

Owen Slot,

The Times,

September 2

Paul Kimmage: I've read a lot of your interviews since the book was published, and was told you were getting a bit tired of them at this stage.

Dylan Hartley: Well, today is fine because I've had break, but when you're doing ten days in a row and saying the same things . . .

PK: What was the common theme?

DH: The common theme was player welfare and injuries, because (the clubs) were playing two games a week in the Premiership at the time and it really f**ked me off. I went and had coffee with someone high-up in the game politically and he said, "It's all about the TV money. The clubs are paying out a million pounds a month and have nothing coming in. And without the TV money . . ."

PK: Sure.

DH: Then I did a podcast with James Haskell and it was picked up on again. It was kind of like the flavour of the month.

PK: But is it not important?

DH: It's 100 per cent important, but I've got to be careful not to . . . I don't think we can change the physical nature of the game, it's brilliant, but I think we can do more for the players. When you're young, you're ignorant, you don't know what you're doing to yourself. And culturally the game has always rewarded that gladiatorial bravado with a pat on the back. What it needs now is for someone independent to say . . .

PK: "Hold on a second."

DH: Yeah. You don't need to play because you'll get a bonus on your contract. You don't need to play because you're going to get re-signed. You don't need to play because you're worried about a teammate getting ahead of you. You need to stop. You need to rest. It happened to me. I did so much damage trying to compete that I couldn't run any more. And I know I'm not the only one.

PK: I was wondering if you had ever seen this (I show him a book). Have you heard of this guy before?

DH: (Laughs) He looks like Jim Mallinder (his former coach at Northampton) with glasses!

PK: He does actually.

DH: Who is it?

PK: Laurent Benezech. He's a former French international. In 2014, he wrote this book about where the game was going and the toll being paid by the players . . .

DH: (Reads cover) "Rugby Ou Sont Tes Valeurs?"

PK: "Rugby, where are your values?"

DH: Okay.

PK: But no one thanked him. Rugby doesn't like these issues being raised.

DH: No.

PK: And I got a sense from your interview with Owen Slot that you've had the same. They don't want you raising this stuff?

DH: No, and equally, I don't want to raise it because rugby is what pays my bills. I don't want to be a scaremonger. The game is brilliant. I want my kids to play, but I want them to be looked after. But you get ex-pros saying, "Shut the . . . (f**k up)." Or people saying, "You knew what you signed up for." Well, no, I didn't know what I signed up for. And just because I was rewarded for it doesn't make it acceptable.

PK: Are you a book reader?

DH: I've never been a massive reader ... some self-help books, stuff to inspire me. One of my favourite books was The Psychopath Test - you read a book like that and you understand people better: 'Oh, he ticks those boxes.' Reading a book that can add to you, or give you a skill, is never time wasted.

PK: Have you a favourite sports book?

DH: I can't say I do. I read rugby books because I was rugby fan, a rugby kid (laughs), so I knew what my book wasn't going to be: "And then we played Wales . . . and then we went to Dublin . . . and then we lost." I wasn't interested in any of that. One of my friends, Chris Ashton, did a book, Splashdown.

PK: F**king dreadful!

DH: Brilliantly dreadful! We had this 'court' session at Northampton one time and as a punishment he had to read chapters from it. We were throwing stuff at him, and spraying him with beer and then it was burnt. We set it on fire! It was hilarious.

PK: (Laughs) That's fantastic.

DH: Yeah, so I didn't want it to be that.

PK: What did you want it to be?

DH: I endured a lot of shit in my career and wanted to tell my story, but I've never written a book before so I was guided largely by Mike (his ghost-writer, Michael Calvin). And Mike said, "I want it to be good. I want it to be different," and he deserves massive credit for driving that.

PK: Take me back to the start please, Dylan, and your roots in New Zealand. Your mum, Caroline, was ten years old when she arrived with her family from England?

DH: Yeah.

PK: What brought them there?

DH: I think it was the rat race. My grandpa was on the rattler, the train, to London every day, trying to cut his teeth like everyone else, so it was almost like the gold rush, the chance of a better life. They were 'Ten Pound Poms'.

PK: Ten Pound Poms?

DH: Yeah, I think it was ten pounds to get out there, so if you're Irish, Welsh, Scottish, even Italian, you're a Ten Pound Pom basically. Gramps went out three months in advance and my grandmother followed with six kids. Imagine that. It's mental!

PK: How did your mother meet your father?

DH: In Wellington. I think he lived up the road . . . that's about it. My dad managed a sheep station - I'm talking herding sheep on horseback - and they lived a pretty basic existence in a one-bedroom cottage on a sheep farm. Then they moved to Rotorua and the same kind of set-up, a one-bedroom cottage attached to a sheep-shearing shed. Dad was a carpenter. He converted the woolshed, and me and my two brothers had our own rooms.

PK: What was the order?

DH: I was the middle, so Blair, me and Alex.

PK: In 1995, you're nine years old when your dad buys you a ball during the Rugby World Cup.

DH: Yeah.

PK: Did you watch it?

DH: Not the final, but I remember '99 when France knocked them out and feeling really sad. New Zealand goes into mourning when they lose - it's ridiculous. I wouldn't have known many of the All Blacks but that (tournament) was kind of formative. That was the year I joined my first rugby club.

PK: I'm just curious about your sense of the game as a kid.

DH: I loved it. I had an obsession with the game, and obsession with the ball. You'll laugh at this, but I was actually quite skilful with a ball in my hands. I'd be in the garden before dinner practising chip kicks and place kicks, or trying to hit the power lines when I was walking to school. I started making representative teams. You got a tracksuit and your name in the school newspaper, and there was always that want to be . . .

PK: Recognised?

DH: Yeah, especially at school. It set you apart from the other kids, and I know that sounds fickle but . . .

PK: That's what's driving you?

DH: Yeah, just being in the first 15 was a big deal in a prominent boys school - our games were televised on national TV! So again . . .

PK: It's a big deal?

DH: Yeah, but national recognition - playing for the All Blacks - was never on the radar. There were too many kids better than me, and I realised that. I'd seen the standard in front of me and I was not that standard, but I didn't want to accept it, so when I went to England, and there was an interest (from the England under 18s ) I was like, 'Shit! There's a chance here.'

PK: You were 16?

DH: Yeah.

PK: It was your first time to leave New Zealand?

DH: Yeah.

PK: What did you know about England?

DH: Well, we always joked that my grandmother sounded like the Queen so I was very aware of my heritage. The Hartleys were originally from Lancashire. My dad's mother, a Travers, had roots in Ireland I think. So it's like . . . come on! We're all f**king mongrels!

PK: You spent a year - a school exchange - with relatives in Sussex, and had just returned to New Zealand, when you got a letter inviting you to join the England under 19s?

DH: Yeah, I was going back to Rotorua High School, and probably a building apprenticeship in Auckland - that was the next option - so the letter was a saving grace of sorts to f**k around for another few years. But it's not like I was offered a contract to come back.

PK: You went to Worcester?

DH: Yeah, Graham Smith had coached the England under 18s and managed the academy there. We had to train full time, coach kids at some local schools and were paid four grand a year. That's 333 quid a month!

PK: Not easy.

DH: It was ridiculous - 250 of that went on rent, and I had £21 a week to spend on living and food. We had to rob and steal and fight for everything. But that was good.

PK: Character building?

DH: Yeah, and physically very hard. There was a lot of fighting in training. If someone turned-up in a flash car: "Right! Let's fill him in!" If someone spoke out of turn: "Right! He'll get it in training!" It formed my mindset, gave me an edge, and made me the player I was. But it also got me in a lot of trouble . . .

2. Heart of Darkness

The memory of one scrum, at Bath, stays with me, like a childhood nightmare. My head went light. I could see stars because I didn't want to exhale, impulsively weaken and lose the advantage of having a chest full of air. The easy way out was to stop binding with my loosehead prop, and allow their big tighthead to exploit the seam between us.

That's against instruction and instinct. We're told to keep holding that tighthead down, and keep him in such pain that he loses the battle of wills. I was holding, holding, holding, in the crystal-clear knowledge that I was on the verge of fainting. It felt as if I was being choked. I'm thinking to myself 'F**k, I'm gone. I'm going now. I'm going, going . . .

But I didn't. Their tighthead suddenly succumbed. He had reached his point of no return. To use the brutal, but metaphorical, language of the front row, he had 'died'. We won the penalty, the scrum ended, and my head popped up into the noise. I stood up and, boom, I blacked out. I fell flat on my face, woke up instantly, and got on with the game. Welcome to my world, the heart of darkness that is rugby's front row.

The Hurt

PK: Let's talk about how you are perceived. Start with the book - I would never have had that photo on the cover.

DH: Yeah, I said that to Mike, "I don't like it."

PK: It's the stereotype.

DH: Do you know what? Whenever I'm asked to sign I write: "To so-and-so. Don't judge the book by its cover."

PK: (Laughs)

DH: I do.

PK: I searched every bookstore in Dublin when it was published and couldn't find it.

DH: I think the only place it was selling was the Northampton branch of Waterstones . . .

PK: (Laughs)

DH: . . . Unless all the people in Ireland love me and it was sold out. They were probably buying them and throwing them in the canal.

PK: A lot of it is rooted in the controversies.

DH: Yeah, and I get that. I was always really guarded with the media because that's all they ever wanted to talk about. So the only media I ever did was when I had to; and the only stuff people saw about me, or got to judge me on, was my performance on the field. So I don't blame the perception, because I created the perception, but I'm more comfortable now and try and show the other side. But it's hard. Every time you enter a room it's like, "Here he is! The f**king grub! Let's hit him with the first question: 'Why do you bite people?'" I did a Q&A on stage and this guy came up after and shook my hand: "I thought you were a c*** before this!" Like, to even use that word!

PK: Sure.

DH: So when I see people that are demonised in the press, I often think, 'Well, what do we know?' We see a snippet of that person, but what are they really like? And it's just a good reminder to judge people on your own account.

PK: Talk me through some of those issues. Start with the punch on Kevin Davies, because that was the first time I heard your name. Here's what you say in the book: "I'd had very little to do with him, since he had come through the private schools system, but he represented a threat to the ambition I had decided would define me. Through no fault of his own, to my jaundiced eye, he symbolised ingrained privilege."

DH: Yeah.

PK: And you're an outsider?

DH: Yeah. It was a chip on the shoulder mentality. He had everything I wanted. He used to turn up for training in a car with his private school friends when I'd be lugging my England suitcase up and down the Tube. I thought I was better than him, and knew I had a better edge, but he was getting picked ahead of me. So I used what tools I had to . . .

PK: A spectator - one of the parents - called you a disgrace. How did that feel?

DH: You're asking if I felt remorse?

PK: I'm wondering if it affected you? Made you reflect: 'F**k! I shouldn't have done that!'

DH: I know when I've done something wrong, that was wrong, and I never, even at that age, tried to justify it . . . (laughs) unless it was biting Stephen Ferris's finger. I could justify that. I can't believe what he wrote in his book . . .

PK: Well, it's funny you should say that. (I produce a chapter from Ferris's book, Man and Ball.)

DH: We don't need to get into that.

PK: No, we do. "Midway through the half, the Irish pack is in a maul. I have my head down and am driving forward when Dylan Hartley comes in and uppercuts me. It is for no reason other than him being a dirty bastard."

DH: (Laughs) I don't even remember that.

PK: "I come out of the maul with blood gushing from my nose, and he just laughs. They are winning by 20-odd points at that stage. 'Ha, ha, you're shit.'"

DH: He said that or I said it?

PK: He's saying you said it.

DH: Verbals? I've never been one for verbals. I don't remember any of that. Where was it?

PK: An Ireland/England A game in January 2017.

DH: I only played once for the As in Ireland and that was at Ravenhill.

PK: That's the game.

DH: Okay.

PK: Now the biting. It's the 2012 Six Nations and you're playing Ireland at Twickenham: "In the middle of all the carnage, Dylan Hartley bites my finger. We have a ruck out wide. I tackle him, to clear him out. My arm is draped over his shoulder as we hit the ground. He latches on to my wee finger and sinks his teeth in. I hop up - 'What the f**k?' and hit him a couple of slaps on the head. 'You dirty bastard.' He denies it in his New Zealand accent. 'Yeah, whatever.' There is another scrum being set. I jog over to Nigel Owens, the referee. 'Ref, look at my finger. Dylan Hartley just bit me.' He calls the two captains over . . ."

DH: (Laughs)

PK: What's so funny?

DH: Listen, I haven't even thought about this because I don't give a f**k, but if you had the transcript of how the disciplinary hearing went, and compared it to his account, none of it would marry up. He said in the hearing that I sourced his finger at the bottom of a ruck - there (the book) he's saying his arm was draped over my shoulder. This is what happened; he does this (mimics his head being grabbed), my head rolls and his hand is in my mouth . . .

PK: He's trying to fish-hook you?

DH: No, he's not trying to fish-hook me, it's like a judo move. He's rolling my head and pulling my mouth and I can't control . . . like if I go over there now and pull you by your head, I don't think you'd even think about biting me - you'd just do it!

PK: (Laughs)

DH: It was madness. I told the panel, "Look! I didn't mean it but it happened," and the fact that I acknowledged it meant I had to have a ban. But let him say what he likes, I've had shit done to me and not held any grudges.

PK: Okay, I'm just trying to tease something out. Here's a quote from Robert Louis Stevenson: "A man cannot destroy the savage in him by denying its impulses. The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it." What about the suggestion that it was in your nature?

DH: Yeah, but what is my nature? Who can define my nature? I was the kid with the bad track record, and the only perception anyone had of me was ill-discipline, so that's prejudice.

PK: But it's rooted in fact: Davies, Ferris, Barnes, the gouging . . .

DH: Yeah but this is where . . . look at the gouging thing: I got banned for six months for gouging James Haskell but if you actually look at that incident it was reckless. I pulled his face through a ruck. I grabbed his face and my finger went in his eye. I didn't stand on top of him and bowling-ball gouge him. So when people say, 'You f**king gouged,' they don't want to know the context or to understand what happened. They just want to know that I got banned. Buy yeah, I agree the prejudice was created through fact but not always. It's like Chinese whispers - things get added on: 'Oh yeah, I saw Dylan Hartley mugging an old lady as well!' So that's what I had to deal with.

PK: So were you unlucky?

DH: No, because you make your own luck, and it would be silly of me to sit here and try to blame other people.

PK: Didn't you see Steve Peters (a renowned English psychiatrist) at some stage?

DH: Yeah, I saw him once, and then he put me on to one of his assistants.

PK: So you were trying to deal with it?

DH: Well, it was forced (the club's idea) - "We've got this asset we pay to play rugby. Let's help him" - and I think those things have to come from within. And I wasn't in a place where I wanted to talk to people.

PK: I'm just curious about what was driving you?

DH: They all happened at different times, and for different reasons. The Seanie O'Brien one was (bad timing) I was trying to make a big tackle and I got it completely wrong. And I feel terrible about that. It's not like elbowing Matt Smith in the face, that was wrong. I punched Rory Best, that was wrong. There are things I'm guilty of and things I'm not guilty of, and I don't know if that comes through in the book, but I've no reason to lie. I don't give a shit.

PK: You do give a shit!

DH: No, what I mean is, I have nothing personally to gain from denying or admitting - I've been through the pain. I haven't just picked the ones that have favoured me. I'm just telling the truth.

PK: The Barnes suspension really hurt you, you never made the Lions.

DH: (Laughs) I did make the Lions. There was a poster - they photoshopped my face out and put Rory Best in - I burnt it the other day. I showed it to my daughter: "Do you see this? There's your dad." She says, "Yeah." I said, "Right, chuck it on the fire!"

PK: Did you?

DH: Yeah, and I gave most of the kit away.

PK: And you're laughing about it now?

DH: Yeah, but you've got to understand, I exceeded everything I set out to do.

PK: What was it? Ninety-seven caps?

DH: Yeah.

PK: That's phenomenal.

DH: Isn't it? (laughs) Even with the disciplinary record and the narrative that I was a scumbag. And not even English!

PK: (Laughs)

DH: That's what I think is good.

PK: Isn't it a regret that you didn't do a Lions tour?

DH: No.

PK: It's not?

DH: I didn't know who the Lions were growing up in New Zealand. We're kind of insular down there, and (the Tours) only come around every 12 years, so it wasn't something I wanted. Sitting here now I'd love to have done it, but I don't regret missing out. No one has ever said to me, "You're not a Lion!" But I know I was good enough because I got selected.

PK: Sure.

DH: So I'm not a World Cup legend, and I'm not a Lions legend, but do you know what I like about my story? It's f**king real. People see heroes and high-achievers and they're often not relatable, but I like to think there's a naughty little fat kid out there whose parents can say: "Dylan Hartley did this."

3. The Real World

We are our own worst enemies; I've had bulging disc problems for years and still tried to run through them when the drugs didn't work. They were anti-inflammatories, in case you were wondering, officer. I am right-side dominant, with my throwing, tackling and scrummaging. I've fractured the shoulder blade, and sustained nerve damage. Every now and again I experience pins and needles. I've learned to pre-empt the pain by seeing the physio on a regular basis. It can be too easy to become used to soreness as an occupational hazard.

I creak, since I have to minimise problems in my lower back and hip. I wince when Thea asks me to sing 'Head, shoulders, knees and toes' because it reminds me of the pain laced into those medical records. I walk downstairs sideways, most mornings. I'm constantly cricking my neck. I struggle to wipe my backside the morning after a match, because I'm so stiff . . .

Before you ask, I do wonder whether rugby is worth the potential damage I inflict on myself. I think about it all the time, but I'm driven to maximise opportunity. I put my body on the line to give my family a better future. Living in the bubble of professional sport is a privilege, and one day it is going to burst. I bump into retired teammates all the time, and their message is unanimous. The real world is not nearly as much fun.

The Hurt

PK: I've never asked this before, and forgive me if I'm crossing a line, but have you wiped your arse this morning?

DH: (Laughs) I haven't gone yet.

PK: That may go down as one of the all-time great lines.

DH: I actually couldn't. If you think about your lower QLs (abdominal muscles) and what can happen when you bang your neck. I remember one time at the club and my back just spasmed. I couldn't get off the physio table, heat packs, Diazepam, a jab (injection), nothing worked. I couldn't even go home. They got me onto my feet and I shuffled next door to my friend's house on a Zimmer frame and I slept on his floor. Those were the times I couldn't wipe my arse.

PK: Jesus!

DH: But the game's in a better place now in terms of scrums. They've mitigated the risk and taken a lot of the impact out. It's a different beast.

PK: What about you? You've been retired almost a year now.

DH: I'm good. The first months of Covid were a bit shaky because I was neither furloughed nor employed and had no income.

PK: Nothing?

DH: No, nothing. Northampton rang me up the week of the lockdown - we had just moved in after building this place - and I thought they were going to ask me to take a 25 per cent cut in my consultancy role, but they actually terminated it because of the times. And I understood, it was fine, but that was kind of like my buffer to . . .

PK: Ease the transition?

DH: Yeah, so the world stopped and I was enjoying being at home until the concerns started to bite, because I wasn't a brickie who was going back to being a brickie, or a painter who was going back to being a painter. I thought, 'Shit! What am I going back to?' And I've never suffered from depression but I got a bit shaky: 'I've got two kids! Responsibilities! I need to find an income.' But then I was okay. I did some work with some companies for free to keep my mind active.

PK: What was the nature of that work?

DH: I've a print business, and an IT business that I'm involved with, and it was just good to get out of the house. Then one of my partners rang up and said, "We're going to do some stuff around rugby this week." So I'm earning again. Busy. I think it's important not to get too caught up in what's happened, or what's coming, and to focus on the here and now.

PK: You did some TV before the lockdown.

DH: I did four consecutive weeks - two weeks with BT, a European game, and the (England) Six Nations game in France for the BBC, just to get a taste, and to work out whether it was something I might want to do.

PK: What did it taste like?

DH: It was . . . what's the word? Stark.

PK: Stark?

DH: Yeah, kind of soul-destroying in a way. The first game was at Northampton. I've played there for 14 years so it's really familiar to me, but instead of turning up and the steward saying, "Hello Dylan," as I walk into the dressing room, I'm there six hours before. We're in this double-decker bus in the car park with Ugo Monye, Lawrence Dallaglio, Martin Bayfield and the production crew, and I'm looking out the window at the fans turning up. It's not the same.

PK: Sure.

DH: Then I went to Dublin for the Leinster-Northampton game and that was interesting because the only time I've been to Dublin is for rugby. You're with the team, there's a bus to the hotel, a bus to the ground, a bus to the hotel and you're off home again. So I arrive and get a taxi and I've four hours to kill. Jimmy Downey had recommended a place for coffee and I'm sitting there and Johnny Sexton walks in. He had hurt himself the week before and was limping in a (protective) boot.

PK: Right.

DH: Now I've no friendship with Johnny at all - we've only ever competed against each other - but he comes over with Scott Fardy and sits down: "What are you up to?" he says. "Nothing. I've got a few hours to kill. I was going to get some food." "They don't do food here. Do you want to go and get something with me?" So we go to this place and have some food. Then he says: "What are you doing now?" "I'm just going to go back to the hotel." "Do you want to come back to my place?" "F**king hell Johnny!" I laughed. "Not on the first date!"

PK: (Laughs)

DH: But that just sums up rugby for me, and the stuff people don't see. We had gone hell-for-leather at each other for years, and it made me think, 'I would do the same for him.' Unfortunately, Northampton doesn't have the eateries that Dublin has but I'm sure we'd enjoy ourselves.

PK: That's great.

DH: Anyway, I went back to the hotel for a couple of hours, and went to the ground in a minibus with some production people. We were dropped off about 200 metres from the Aviva and I was like, 'Is this what it looks like?' Because we're usually brought underground and straight to the changing room. So it was a totally different experience. And that's what's hard I guess - one week you're on the inside, and the next you're not.

PK: Who were you on with in Dublin?

DH: That was Channel 4. It was . . . he's quite punchy.

PK: Luke Fitzgerald?

DH: Yeah.

PK: What do you mean by punchy?

DH: Well, he says a few things, doesn't he?

PK: Are you not punchy?

DH: Not for the sake of it. My attitude to commentary, or talking about the game, is to try and make it a bit more real, and to add a human element to it. I did the England game in Paris where they played terrible and got a hiding. I said, "When you've two guys making errors, the 13 can carry them; when you've 13 out of 15 making errors you've got no chance." And people were like, "Well, thanks for stating the obvious, dickhead!" But it's often the obvious that we forget. And I have loyalties and friendships to people on the team and I can't just park that and say, "This is business."

PK: But there's no future in it if you don't. You have to call it.

DH: Yeah, but as long as it comes from a good place. And you can't just say it, you have to believe it, because a lot of people just throw stuff out there to be heard, and I certainly don't want to do that.

PK: Okay, so I guess the last question is what are you?

DH: What am I?

PK: Yeah.

DH: Well, I'm doing a lot of things that I enjoy, but none that I loved as much as when I was 19 and chasing a career in professional rugby. That's when my balls were tingling. It was fun to chase that dream. And then, towards the end, I'd done it for so long that it was just business, you know?

PK: Sure.

DH: So what I'm doing now? I'm doing plenty of things. I worked yesterday - did some stuff for Breitling in London, and I'm still connected to the game through partnerships and the media side of it, which I love, because I love the game, but I haven't found that thing that makes me feel like I'm 19 again.

PK: That made your balls tingle?

DH: (Laughs) Yeah.

The Hurt: Dylan Hartley (with Michael Calvin) is published by Penguin