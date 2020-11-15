| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Kimmage meets Dylan Hartley: The bans, the battles and being a rugby outsider

 

Dylan Hartley Expand

Close

Dylan Hartley

Dylan Hartley

The RFU Collection via Getty Ima

Dylan Hartley

Paul Kimmage Twitter

It's been said that rugby is a game for thugs played by gentlemen. But rarely of Dylan Hartley. The former England captain played the game with blood on his lips and was no friend of the Irish. In the 2012 Six Nations, he was banned for eight weeks for biting Stephen Ferris. The following December, he got a two-week ban for punching Rory Best in a Heineken Cup match. In the 2016 Champions Cup, he caught Seán O'Brien with a swinging arm to the head and was banned for six weeks.

And that's just for starters.

He was 19 years old when I first heard his name. The month was February 2005 and he was playing for Worcester in an under 21 'friendly' against Leicester at Sixways. Hartley didn't do friendly and was vying for England selection with two of the Leicester front-row - Matt Hampson and Kevin Davies.

Privacy