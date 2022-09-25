| 5.7°C Dublin

Paul Kimmage interviews Graham Rowntree: From playing second fiddle to being Munster's main man

Munster felt right for former Leicester prop’s first job as a head coach. A great club, a club he loves

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paul Kimmage Twitter

A curious thing about Graham Christopher Rowntree is that for most of his adult life his career has chimed with that wonderful American expression, ‘Hiding in plain sight.’ Look closely, and he’s there in Living with Lions, the seminal documentary on the 1997 Lions tour to South Africa.

Do you remember him?

