Paul Kimmage interviews Graham Rowntree: From playing second fiddle to being Munster's main man

A curious thing about Graham Christopher Rowntree is that for most of his adult life his career has chimed with that wonderful American expression, ‘Hiding in plain sight.’ Look closely, and he’s there in Living with Lions, the seminal documentary on the 1997 Lions tour to South Africa.

Do you remember him?

Look closely and he’s there in 2003, standing next to Martin Johnson before the anthems at Lansdowne Road when, Grand Slam at stake, England decide they will not be moved and blow Ireland away.

Do you remember him?

Look closely and he’s there in 2002, when Munster are beaten by Leicester in the final of the Heineken Cup; and there in 2005 when Brian O’Driscoll is speared into the ground on the Lions tour to New Zealand. He’s there for two World Cups with England, captures almost every honour in the game and is loved and lauded by his peers.

But do you remember him?

His playing days were over when I noticed him for the first time. In September 2007 I travelled to a small village in Leicestershire to interview a gifted young rugby player who had suffered a catastrophic injury playing with with England. Matt Hampson was ventilator dependent and paralysed from the neck down.

He was being treated in his bedroom by his care team — ‘suctioned’ — when I arrived at his home, and I was invited to wait in an adjoining room adorned with photos and mementoes of his playing days. Two framed rugby shirts dominated the room — an England jersey worn by Darren Garforth, and a Leicester Tigers jersey with a brass-plated inscription:

Graham Rowntree

Leicester Tigers v Argentina

Graham’s 398th & final game for Tigers

11th February, 2007

Matt had known or shared a dressing room with most of the Tigers legends, but there were few he admired more than Garforth and Rowntree, and he was keen for me to speak to them both for the book.

That’s how I met Graham for the first time. It was also the starting point ten days ago in Limerick, when he strolled into the lobby of the Castletroy Park Hotel.

“Do you remember the last time you interviewed me?” he says.

“I’ve been wracking my brain about that all morning,” I reply.

“So you don’t?”

“No.”

“It was a Hilton between Coventry and Leicester,” he says.

It’s a good start.

1. Cage fighting

Our first European Cup game in 1996. We had to go to Pau in the Pyrenees. It’s always daunting when you come out to a pitch from underneath a stand and we knew running out it was going to be bad. A roughhouse it was ... cage around the pitch ... spitting at us ... screaming at us. The game started and there was a lot of gouging ... It was a battle. We were under the cosh. The crowd were going mental. They tried this short-gap penalty move near our line and would have scored but Darren (Garforth) came from nowhere and buried the bloke carrying the ball. Just buried him! It changed the game and that was Darren.

There was always a moment in a game where he would boot somebody or have a fight and set the tone: ‘We are Leicester. You don’t mess with us.’ We built this great aura away from home and Darren was one of the instigators, with Dean (Richards) and Martin Johnson of course. We would sense the crowd wanting our blood — and I mean wanting — and we used to love it. And the more the game went on, and the tighter it got, the better it was for us. We would sense the opposition thinking: We’re going to lose this. Leicester will squeeze us. And we did.

‘Engage, The fall and Rise

of Matt Hampson’

Paul Kimmage: Let’s start with Limerick. I was talking to John Kiely about you last night.

Graham Rowntree: I’ve not spent enough time with him.

PK: So you’ve met?

GR: Only briefly. We’ve got a mutual friend, a great lady, a sports psyche who works for him and did a bit of work with us.

PK: Caroline Currid.

GR: Yeah, Caroline, and she was going to set up a meeting.

PK: He said that.

GR: I’m still hoping to do it.

PK: Have you watched much hurling?

GR: I’ve watched it on TV. I haven’t seen it live, but I intend to. It’s a fast game, fast-moving, incredible skill level. I like the aggression of the Limerick team.

PK: What’s the sense of being here when they are literally top of the game?

GR: It’s great. Limerick is sporting mad. The whole province is but particularly Limerick. They’ve all got the green shirt on and the same people will support the red shirt. That impresses me. I respect that. They’re good people. That’s not to say they won’t be stopping me in SuperValu on a Saturday or Sunday morning (laughs): ‘What’s going on Graham?’

PK: You had a visitor at training yesterday. It made headlines, ‘Garth’s new gig: Star tries luck with Munster’.

GR: That was random. George Murray, our head analyst, says “Garth Brooks is coming in. He’s rang the university and wants to use the facilities.” So we stopped the session for him. It was brilliant. We were doing some live mauling on these gym mats, and I had to try to explain to him what was going on. Sixteen blokes, lots of grunting, a lot of sweating (laughs) and you can’t see the ball. He turned to me and said, “Are you a wrestler?” — it’s obviously the ears. I said, “No, I’m not a wrestler,” and was trying to explain mauling to him. He loved it.

PK: Show me your phone. Have you music on it?

GR: None of him I’m sorry to admit.

PK: You’re more of a Radiohead man.

GR: How do you know that?

PK: It’s called research.

GR: I like a bit of everything.

PK: How did you feel about the Queen?

GR: Saddened.

PK: Did you ever meet her?

GR: A couple of times actually. I was lucky to meet a few of the royals — Princess Diana, the Queen, Prince Charles. I’m a proud Englishman.

PK: Let’s talk about that: you were born in Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham.

GR: Yeah, but simply born there. I grew up in a place called Sedgefield, which is near Hartlepool — Tony Blair’s constituency. My dad [Chris] was an engineer with 3M, a big American company. My mum [Pat] was a housewife. We moved around a bit with his work and ended up in Leicestershire when I was 10.

PK: Any siblings?

GR: I’m the youngest of three boys.

PK: Did you have any sporting heroes?

GR: I wasn’t really into sport until I found rugby.

PK: What was it about rugby?

GR: I was a big lad, and I wasn’t good at football. I was sick at being put in goal at school and last to be picked: ‘You can have Rowntree.’ Then I played mini-rugby and had a pretty good try record for a couple of seasons until everyone just caught up with me height-wise. By the age of 15 I was a prop and my hero was Dean Richards. We went to the same middle school — John Cleveland College in Hinckley — and he played in the firsts with my eldest brother. The first time I met him I was like “Wooh!” and I ended up playing with him, and for him, for multiple years.

PK: So your brothers played?

GR: Yeah, but not as much as me. I was obsessed with rugby, obsessed. I remember saving my paper-round money to buy my first pair of boots — a pair of Nike Twickenham that cost £45. That’s all I was worried about: playing rugby. I left school in ’89 with no A Levels and got a job at an insurance brokerage in Leicester, a sponsor of the club, and did that for seven years until the game went pro. And I loved it.

PK: Do you remember your last day at work?

GR: I do actually. It was in ’96. Tigers had brought in Bob Dwyer [the Australian coach], who changed the club and took us into professionalism, and we all left our jobs. At that stage I was just doing a couple of days a week [at the brokerage] and was more of an ambassador for them, cold-calling people and stuff.

PK: That’s a tough gig.

GR: Yeah, I was better at pushing in a scrum, but I remember leaving and thanking everyone, and I kept in touch because they were all big rugby fans. But that was it, the game went pro and just like that, overnight, you got a contract. The first one I signed was for five years, no one gets that these days, but it was for peanuts really.

PK: What’s peanuts?

GR: I’m not telling you numbers.

PK: Compared to what you were earning as an insurance broker?

GR: It was more, a lot more, but that was a shock to the system as well. You needed the right advice, the right people around you: ‘Put money away. Get a sports pension.’ It helped that you were a single young man living at home. I’d come from training and my mum would have my meal ready. Life was quite simple, so when the game went pro it felt very natural.

PK: Had you met Nicky [his wife] at that stage?

GR: We knew of each other at school and both worked at Asda, a big supermarket chain in the UK, in the evenings. I was in the warehouse and she was on the shop floor and would come in with the orders. I remember lifting down the cereal boxes for her and fancying her, but we were never close until later. She went to Sheffield University — she’s a dentist — and came back one weekend to Hinckley where we both grew up. We had played Northampton away, it was in 1995, and I was in a nightclub and we got talking. And the next thing I know we’re going out.

PK: You told me a story for Matt Hampson’s book about a game in Pau a year later. Do you remember that?

GR: I remember it well. I remember running out through a cage; I remember the fans hanging off that cage at certain aspects of the game; I remember how tough the game was, and I remember drinking with the same lads afterwards who were trying to kill us. That was our first taste of Europe — October ’96 — and we got to the final against Brive and didn’t perform. We played Bath a week after in the league, and the Bath fans started singing the French national anthem as we were warming up. That pissed us off. We battered Bath that day. Battered them.

PK: (Laughs)

GR: But Europe became a big thing for us, and to win in ’01 was just incredible.

PK: That was Stade Francais?

GR: Yeah at Parc des Princes, a proper place to play rugby. A coliseum. I remember walking out: the broadcasters were trying to get us to come out together, but they were taking forever in their changing room so we said to Johnno [Martin Johnson]: ‘Come on! Let’s go!’ We ran out and stood in the middle of the field and eventually they came out, front row first, and started walking towards us. The next thing both teams are squaring up and the referee, Dave McHugh, is like: ‘Lads, lads, calm down. We’ve not started yet.’ But an incredible experience. Incredible.

PK: Not unlike what happened in 2003 at Lansdowne Road?

GR: (laughs) The best thing about that game was that Ireland were going for a Grand Slam. So the pressure was on, because what you don’t want to be doing is playing against an Ireland team with nothing to lose. We went out to the designated side of the pitch following the coin toss and a groundsman comes out: “Martin, would you mind moving? The Ireland team always stand in this half.” Now Johnno is looking down at this guy, and I’m standing beside him with Neil Back. “No,” he says. “We’re not moving.” Then they send another guy out, a bigger bloke in a manager’s suit-coat, and he gets to within four feet when Johnno says, “You can f**k off as well.” Then Drico and the boys came out and tagged on at the end of us, and you could sense the awkwardness.

PK: Would you have done it?

GR: What a question! I’d like to think yes, because it was powerful. We were incredible. On fire. And I don’t know if what happened before the game helped but it was some win.

PK: Do you think it helped?

GR: Undeniably.

PK: Johnson was an extraordinary man. An extraordinary captain. An extraordinary rugby player.

GR: He got the game. I always remember half time when he was captain. He’d come in and give an assessment of where we needed to be, and what we needed to do better, and then the coaches would top that up as required. It’s the other way around now. There’s a regimented routine in terms of who speaks, and when they speak, and a lot of the big points will be covered by the coaches. That’s not to say there’s not player ownership — the game would fall apart without it — but he was just very good at it.

PK: You loved him?

GR: I still do.

2. Ahead of his time

Very few of those involved in England’s World Cup campaign emerged from the leaked reviews with even a scintilla of credit. The one exception was Graham Rowntree, the scrummaging coach and the one member of the management team certain to be asked to stay on for the Six Nations, as Twickenham seeks to buy time with an interim set up.

The other coaches, John Wells, Brian Smith, Mike Ford and Dave Alred, were heavily and acerbically criticised by the squad in the review carried out by the Rugby Players’ Association, but for Rowntree, whose nickname is Wig, there was only praise. “He was fantastic,” said one player. “Everyone likes and respects him, and he had empathy with the players.” Another remarked: “He was the best of all the coaches. He is ahead of his time.”

The Guardian

November 26, 2011

PK: Talk to me about your England career. You played in two World Cups, in ’95 and ’99, and were then stood down for two years.

GR: I wasn’t picked. There was the emergence of a young loosehead called Trevor Woodman, who was doing things I could never do as a ball carrier, and England went with him. That happens. Form comes and goes and drives you on.

PK: You got a bit of stick in the press at the time and were defended by your team mate Richard Cockerill: “A prime example of this kind of sniping affecting a player is Graham Rowntree. Wig is a good, honest rugby player who’d do nobody any harm. He wouldn’t even say a bad word about anybody. So when the likes of [Paul] Ackford and [Stuart] Barnes write things such as he is a spent force, his England days are over, the Lions Tour ruined him, Graham reads this in the paper and finds it hard to deal with.” Did you?

GR: Yeah, and it hurt. I feel for the lads now. It’s not just journalists, it’s anonymous guys on their keyboards at home, and it does affect you.

PK: You don’t strike me as a sensitive soul?

GR: I don’t know how to answer that.

PK: We’re all sensitive?

GR: Yeah. We all read it. You hear coaches saying they don’t read the media — I read the media. I want to know when I meet these guys what they’ve said about me.

PK: You’re back playing with England in 2001, and a constant in the team for the next two years when you beat Ireland to win a Grand Slam, and the All Blacks in Wellington.

GR: Yeah, that was pretty special, just before the World Cup.

PK: When you’re left out of the squad by Clive Woodward.

GR: Yeah.

PK: I was struck by something you said about that in a podcast with Donal Lenihan: “I understand disappointment. I understand resilience.”

GR: What’s resilience?

PK: What’s resilience?

GR: Yeah.

PK: Well, for me it’s bouncing back from a hard time.

GR: Yeah, getting up from when you’ve been knocked out. Going again. It’s an overused term now, we go again, but that’s what it is.

PK: Why did you ask me?

GR: I wanted to know what you’re interpretation of it was.

PK: Was I right?

GR: Absolutely. I feel lucky that I’ve been through some fires when a lot of people I’ve worked with, and coached, haven’t. You learn. You learn about yourself. But you have to take a few punches in the face or be knocked out a few times. That’s resilience.

PK: Can you teach it?

GR: I think you have to experience it, but you can teach people from those experiences to think about the right things, what you can do, what you can control. There’s another overused expression — control what you can.

PK: Where are you when Martin Johnson lifts the Webb Ellis trophy?

GR: I watched it at home with tears of pride.

PK: There had to be a dart of pain?

GR: A dart! I’d have given my left arm to have been there, but I wasn’t. I remember we were playing Rotherham away that afternoon with Tigers and having a wry smile with Austin Healey, who was in a similar position, as we were sitting on the bus: “We didn’t think we’d be here on this day!”

PK: Would you not have said, ‘F**k it! I’m not playing today.’

GR: The environment at Leicester was that you got on with what you had to do. I wasn’t allowed to reflect, or sulk. I’m not that kind of bloke anyway, and it wasn’t easy, but you learned and moved on. I got picked again after that [the autumn internationals in 2004]. I’m proud of that fact.

PK: You played your last game for Leicester in February 2007. How old were you?

GR: I was 36 that April.

PK: How much worrying are you doing about what happens next?

GR: I was lucky. I knew I wanted to coach and the club were very good to me. I’d been coaching the academy on Mondays for about 18 months, that’s how I got to know Hambo [Matt Hampson] and loved working with the youngsters. Then I got wind of a job coming up with the England academy. So I interviewed for that, and within a month I was seconded to the senior team as a scrum coach for the 2007 World Cup in France. So crikey! You’re in at the deep end from the start.

PK: That was Brian Ashton?

GR: Yeah.

PK: There was a lot of stuff written at that World Cup about the players taking ownership of that team.

GR: I saw all of that first hand. We were beaten heavily by South Africa in the pool game and scraped into a quarter-final against Australia in Marseilles and were expected to get smoked. We beat them, and beat France, and suddenly we’re a team that’s hard to beat playing South Africa in the final, and could have won it but for a disallowed [Mark] Cueto try. So I was there through all of that stuff about the players taking over and was …

PK: Watching it?

GR: Learning. I learned from some great coaches, I was very lucky.

PK: Then Martin Johnson took over.

GR: Martin took over, and a part of the job I used to like was going around the clubs to meet players and talk to the coaches. And some of the clubs would say, ‘Come and do a bit with us.’ I did a bit at Wasps with Shaun Edwards and Sir Ian McGeechan, and the next thing I know I’m on a Lions tour with them as an assistant coach to Gats [Warren Gatland] in 2009.

PK: Was that your first contact with Paul O’Connell?

GR: No, I played with Paul in New Zealand with the ’05 Lions. And with Drico, and Rog.

PK: Have you seen much of him around Limerick?

GR: Paul? Not really. I keep in touch. Speak to him. He was in with us a couple of weeks ago. We have his nephew, Evan O’Connell, with our academy squad, he was training with us yesterday actually, a big second-row. A good lad.

PK: So you coach with the Lions in ’09, and travel to New Zealand with England for the 2011 World Cup.

GR: Yeah, a disappointment for everyone concerned. Then things changed and Stuart [Lancaster] came in.

PK: Stay with 2011 and the fall out from the review carried out by the Rugby Players’ Association.

GR: (Laughs) Nothing to add. It was unfortunate. Some great coaches, some good men. Then it changed. Stuart came in and ...

PK: Martin Johnson was a great captain and a great leader. Why wasn’t he a better coach? Why didn’t he have more success as a coach?

GR: I think he learnt an awful lot in that period, but he chose to step away. It was his decision. He chose to step away. He was learning, and he was good, a great man, a great leader, but he chose to step away. Then there was a big review process and Stuart came and brought Andy Farrell in. And I was very fortunate I was kept on.

PK: You weren’t fortunate at all.

GR: I regard myself as fortunate to have stayed on.

PK: Here’s a quote from The Guardian: “Very few of those involved in England’s World Cup campaign emerged from the leaked reviews with even a scintilla of credit. The one exception was Graham Rowntree.”

GR: It was a disappointing exit to the World Cup and I was fortunate to stay on, let’s just leave it at that. Then I found myself working with Stuart, Faz [Farrell] and Catty [Mike Catt] — a great group.

PK: How mad is it that you’ve all ended up in Ireland?

GR: Isn’t it? That wasn’t the plan at the time. Catty was in yesterday, actually. He’s not changed. He has an infectious enthusiasm.

PK: If I was an English rugby supporter I’d be wondering: ‘How have we f****d this up?’

GR: They’ve done all right.

PK: They’ve not fulfilled their potential.

GR: It’s not for me to get into that but as I was saying, that we would all end up in Ireland was never the plan, but here we are. Faz has done incredible things, but when you know the bloke and work with him you can understand why.

PK: Go on.

GR: His warmth ... great man, good rugby knowledge, knows how to get the best out of people, and what to say at the right time. He pulls people with him, warm but stern. And you bring Paul [O’Connell] into the mix with his aura and technical nous and they’ve got a good group. But Andy is special. I’ve learned that working with him.

PK: Go to the 2015 World Cup when you all got the chop.

GR: Not nice. I remember the pool game in Wales when we lost away and playing Australia a week later when the pressure was on. You’re sitting in the coaches’ box aware of the expectation, a home World Cup, the millions watching worldwide. ‘Is this it?’ So we lose and we’re out and there’s this big review process. Stuart went and Eddie [Jones] came in and said: “I’ve got to change things or I’m just going to get the same result.”

PK: He said that to you?

GR: Essentially, and I have no problem with that. And I have nothing but respect for Steve Borthwick, who came in instead of me, but that period between the end of the World Cup and leaving the RFU, chopped as you say, was not nice.

PK: Because you’re out of a job.

GR: Yeah.

PK: And that’s a first for you?

GR: (Laughs) Fact! “You are sacked. We want your car back tomorrow. You’re coming off the company server. We want your laptop and your iPad. Do not pass go! You’re going straight to jail.”

PK: Is that how it felt?

GR: It wasn’t as dramatic as that, it was just a HR process that I had never been through before.

PK: How long were you redundant?

GR: Six months.

PK: How did that feel?

GR: It went quickly actually. I kept myself busy. I went to visit various clubs, Harlequins being one of them, and did two years there [as forwards coach]. Good people. Good club. Then I heard of a job coming with Georgia, which was just something completely different. I signed with them for a year, up until the end of the 2019 World Cup, but before the end of that tenure I had agreed a contract with Munster, and I was here in November.

3. You’re going to f**k this up

Graham Rowntree will be the Munster head coach next season after his appointment to succeed Johann van Graan was confirmed by the province on Tuesday. Rowntree will take over the reins on July 1 and has inked a two-year deal. His management team will be announced in due course.

Rowntree, 50, has been promoted from his current role as forwards coach to replace van Graan who will leave at the end of the season for English club Bath after five years at the helm. Former Leicester and England loosehead prop Rowntree will inherit a squad he has worked with since moving to Munster in November 2019, but one still chasing a trophy since 2011 and a fan base that although has remained supportive, has grown frustrated at a continued failure to win silverware following the golden years of the 2000s.

In Rowntree, IRFU performance director David Nucifora, who led the appointment process, and Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan have placed their faith in a first-time head coach to return the province to winning ways.

Irish Examiner

April 12, 2022

PK: So, England to Harlequins to Georgia to Munster. How much do you bounce off Nicky through all of this?

GR: Everything. She’s the boss. And she’s been nothing but supportive through all my hard times. I’d be lost without her.

PK: And your kids? You’ve a daughter and two sons?

GR: I have. Lily is 22, Jack is 20 and Joe is 15 — all here.

PK: How did they feel about that?

GR: I remember telling them I’d signed: “What! We’re going to move?” I said, “Eventually, yeah.” Because I commuted for a period of time, but they all moved over in March of ’21. And they like it. You’ve got space here which we haven’t got in the UK, or at least not where we used to live, and they like the lifestyle. Limerick is a vibrant city.

PK: Take me through the nuts and bolts of coming here. Your first contact with Johann van Graan was in 2019?

GR: Yeah. I got a message from him in early May.

PK: You knew each other?

GR: We had a bit of a relationship going back from coaching against each other. He needed a forwards coach, and wanted to know if I was interested or available. And within a couple of weeks I’d been over and had a look around.

PK: What were you looking at?

GR: I came to the HPC [High Performance Centre] at the university. So I had a look around there, met various people and agreed to join following the Rugby World Cup, because I was with Georgia at the time. I started in November, and the first game was Cardiff away.

PK: Did I read somewhere that was also your first time in Thomond Park?

GR: Yeah, my first home game against Ulster.

PK: You had never played there?

GR: No.

PK: Didn’t Munster lose their unbeaten [in Europe] record at Thomond to Leicester?

GR: Yeah, at the old Thomond in 2007, but I’d finished that season. I’d played them at Welford Road in a warm-up game for the European final in 2000 when they lost to Northampton. And I played when we beat them two years later in the final at the Millennium. (laughs) They asked me about it at the interview when I came over.

PK: What else did you look at?

GR: How do you mean?

PK: You said you came over and looked around?

GR: I didn’t really investigate the area much; it was in and out on the day, meeting Johann at the university, but I knew what the club was about. I had worked and played with a few of the Munster lads and just had a respect for what they stood for. It was very much like where I came from.

PK: Yes, there’s a communality there.

GR: Communality? Is that a word?

PK: (Laughs) I hope so. It sounds right. I’ll look it up and let you know. Have you seen this? [I show him a copy of the Irish Independent and a back-page story on his assistant, Denis Leamy.]

GR: No.

PK: I’ll read it for you: “Munster assistant coach Denis Leamy says the province must find their own path to glory. The former Ireland back-row made the switch from Leinster to his home province over the summer and his experience with the country’s most successful professional outfit will stand to him in his new role. However, he ruled out the idea that they can simply replicate the Leinster model at Munster, saying the province must stay true to their own identity. ‘We have a unique DNA and unique mindset and that all comes out in Munster people all the time, just being back here straight away you know it’s different, you know the people are different, and what works in Leinster doesn’t necessarily work in Munster’.” Now, here’s the communality, because a lot of people would say that about Leicester.

GR: Well, there’s a humility, the same down-to-earth ... crack, you’ve got to enjoy what you’re doing, that’s the similarity between here and Leicester. The differences between here and Leinster I can’t speak for, but I imagine that’s where he’s aiming at, just the mindset of the lads. They’re good lads. Honest. Hard working. That’ll do it for me.

PK: Denis took the press conference yesterday.

GR: Yeah.

PK: How does that work?

GR: I’ve done enough recently and we agreed to just rota them out. It will be Prendy [Mike Prendergast] next week, but if there’s a drama it will be me. Which is fine. Big weeks or drama weeks it will be the head coach front and centre, as it should be.

PK: That’s why they pay you the big bucks.

GR: (Laughs) Big?

PK: This is the first time in your career you’ve been a ‘head’. A number one. The man.

GR: Yeah. You’ve got to know when it’s right in your career. You hear a lot about coaches becoming head coaches and it being too early for them, but you reach a point where you think you’ve enough experience to deal with the pressure. It’s not game knowledge, it’s pressure. Making decisions. It’s being comfortable under pressure.

PK: Right.

GR: When Johan decided last December that he was going to leave, I talked it through with Nicky: “I’m going to go for it.” The first reason, as cheesy as it sounds, is that I care about the club, deeply, and wanted to be head man. And in my mind they needed some continuity, so I put my hat in the ring.

PK: What do you mean by continuity?

GR: What’s the exact number? Am I the eighth head coach in ten years? So just in terms of that, someone who knew the club rather than another external coach, because it’s not straight forward, there are a lot of moving parts. It’s the Munster branch of the IRFU, I’ve got David Nucifora, Ian Flanagan, the professional game board, all of the AIL clubs and the rugby underneath, Cork, Limerick, it’s a big province.

PK: Sure.

GR: But I learned a lot from Johann, and he was quite open with me when I asked what the challenges were, so I had a fair idea about the moving parts. Then I just started putting a plan together in terms of who I would bring in, and I’m delighted I got the people I wanted.

PK: There was a sense Munster had lost or were losing their identity?

GR: I’d like to think that how I coach, and the environment I’ve installed, will reflect that identity, and that’s not a reflection on what’s happened before. I’ve not gone after Denis and Mike just because they are former Munstermen; I’ve gone after them because of their coaching ability, and because character-wise I want people similar to me. I mean Denis in particular ... it’s a step-up for him as a defence coach. He was a contact skills coach with Leinster last season, and he’s done defence with Ireland at the under-20 World Cup, but it’s the first time he’s a lead defence coach with a province, and the early signs are that he’s going to be brilliant. But as a character, and the way he is with the lads, and how the lads respond to him, he’s everything that I thought he would be. He’s not the finished article but crikey, neither am I.

PK: Munster haven’t won a trophy since 2011 which seems ridiculous.

GR: Yeah, and you can’t get away from that fact, but what can I do about it? I don’t want the burden of trophies and silverware mentioned. I don’t want that pressure on the lads. If I can get them playing to the best of their ability, and get the culture and training environment right, all that will take care of itself (smiles). But as I said, that won’t change how people speak to me at SuperValu on Sunday morning after we’ve been beaten or not played well.

PK: How have you found it so far?

GR: Consuming, but I’m lucky to have some good people around me, good sounding boards, but I do feel a bit like an alien a times. What was that song? The Englishman abroad? Was it Sting?

PK: Yeah, ‘Englishman in New York.”

GR: I feel like the Englishman in Limerick.

PK: Do you?

GR: To a point. This wasn’t the plan three years ago, to be sat here talking to you as a head coach of a huge team, a huge province, with huge expectancy. But as I said, I’m lucky to have the people around me that I do.

PK: What about the fear of failure?

GR: The 2.0am demons?

PK: Yeah.

GR: I think everyone has them but you’ve got to deal with them and contextualise — now there’s a good word, better than your word earlier — and just do what you can: ‘What’s the day look like?’ ‘What’s the training look like?’ ‘How are we going to play?’ ‘Who are we going to pick?’ ‘How’s [that player] trekking?’ ‘How are we going to make him better?’ ‘Who have we got coming though in that position?’ ‘What are we doing next week?’ ‘What are we going to do different?’ ‘When’s he available?’ ‘When do Ireland want them?’ ‘Who do we pick?’

So there’s enough going on but there’s also the demons: ‘You’re going to f**k this up! You’re going to f**k this up!’ But I think everyone has them in every walk of life.

PK: Is it not more extreme now that you’re the man and taking the bullets?

GR: Yeah, but you’ve got to know when you are ready to be that man; to deal with that pressure, that’s my point. It felt right. This is the time. It’s a great club. A club I love. Let’s go.

PK: Have you had much contact with Andy or Stuart recently?

GR: Well Stuart’s the enemy isn’t he? I remember we had a good chat when I first got the job, or first agreed to come to Munster back in May ’19. He said, “You do realise that we can never speak to each other again after this.’ (Laughs) I get why now.