Pat Lam recruits ex-Connacht players Adeolokun and McCabe to aid Bristol's title push

Niyi Adeolokun has reunited with Pat Lam at Bristol. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Pat Lam has recruited two of his former players as short-term injury cover at title-chasing English club Bristol Bears.

Ireland international winger Niyi Adeolokun and ex-Munster prop Peter McCabe will link up with Lam and his star-studded squad for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

They'll be joined by another front-row forward in Cardiff's Keiron Assiratti, who joins on loan and are all likely to see some game-time given the relentless schedule in the Premiership run-in.

Adeolokun and McCabe were two of the 12 players who left the province at the end of last season.

In particular, the Nigerian born-Dubliner's departure was a surprise given his contribution over his six years at the province, playing a big role in their 2016 league win and winning an Ireland cap against Canada that November.

He played 93 times over six years and at 29 will hope to use his time at Bristol to find a new opportunity, either at Ashton Gate or beyond.

Corkman McCabe has lined out for both Munster and Connacht, representing the western province 37 times during two stints at the club.

The Bears, who also have ex-Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne on their books and John Muldoon and Conor McPhillips working behind the scenes, are currently second in the English Premiership.

Online Editors