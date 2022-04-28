Pat Lam plays down injury to Munster signing Antoine Frisch that requires surgery

Munster's new signing Antoine Frisch requires surgery on a shoulder injury picked up last weekend, but Bristol head coach Pat Lam has downplayed the severity of the setback.

Frisch has played his final game for Bristol after he suffered the injury during the recent win over Gloucester.

The 25-year-old Frenchman, who is Irish qualified, will arrive in Limerick this summer, and Bristol's director of rugby Lam expects Frisch to be fit for pre-season.

“Antoine is going to need surgery, so his season is done and his time with us is over with him moving on,” Lam said.

“He shouldn’t be out for long, it is just a little tidy up.”

Munster will be hoping that is the case as they look for Frisch to get a full pre-season under his belt in the hope of hitting the ground running when next season's campaign begins.

Frisch has signed a three-year contract with Munster and is eligible to play for Ireland via his maternal grandmother, who is from Dublin.