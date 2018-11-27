A French media outlet is reporting that Paddy Jackson could be leaving Perpignan after just one season.

Paddy Jackson linked with a move from Perpignan to Top 14 rivals Lyon

According to French Lyon newspaper Le Progrés, Jackson is lined up as a possible replacement for Lionel Beauxis who will leave Lyon at the end of the season.

A clause in Jackson's contract allows him to move on if his team are relegated from the Top 14, the report claims.

They currently lie at the foot of the table and are nine points adrift of 13th-placed Agen.

Last March, jury found Jackson (26) and fellow Ulster and Ireland player Stuart Olding (25) unanimously not guilty of rape.

Both players moved to France to continue their careers after having their Ulster contracts terminated.

Online Editors