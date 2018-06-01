Paddy Jackson could be joining Stuart Olding at Brive, according to French reports

It was reported earlier in the week that Gibbes, Jackson's former coach, were interested in signing the Ulster native. However reports from France claim that there is also big interest in Jackson from Perpignan and Brive, for whom Stuart Olding has already signed.

The report claims that both sides have been on the market for an outhalf and have their eye firmly on Jackson.

Brive manager, former Ulster player Jeremy Davidson, is willing to spend big to secure Jackson's signature ahead of Gibbes' Waikato and Perpignan, who were promoted to the top 14 this year.