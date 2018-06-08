Paddy Jackson completes move to French club Perpignan

As revealed by Independent.ie last week, the 26-year-old had been in talks with the Catalan club as he bids to rebuild his career after having his Ulster contract revoked.

Perpignan are back in the Top 14 this season after four years away. Perpignan announced the signing on their official website.

"Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of the Irish fly-half knows how to put his individual skills at the service of the team," a club spokesperson said. "He is a skilled kicker and Paddy will bring to the team, his international experience."

The player has been in the market for a new club since April when Jackson's and - the now Brive-based - Stuart Olding's contracts were revoked by Ulster and the IRFU after an internal review in the wake of the pair being acquitted of rape charges in March. Jackson had previously been linked with Top 14 giants Clermont Auvergne and with Aviva Premiership side Sale Sharks.

The former Methodist College student was also rumoured to be weighing up a move to New Zealand to link up with provincial side Waikato, who recently hired former Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes to lead them this season.

