Our finest sporting moment

Ireland’s series win over the All Blacks is the greatest achievement in our sporting history.

Few things in sport are more difficult than getting the better of New Zealand on their home turf. Only two other teams had beaten them there in a three-Test series, South Africa in 1937 and Australia in 1986, with France taking a two-Test series in 1994. They hadn’t lost two successive home games since 1998. Only one Lions side, the legendary 1971 outfit, has ever beaten the All Blacks.

A World Cup victory might top it but winning a series in New Zealand is perhaps a more difficult task.

This was a different kind of Irish triumph. Whereas our previous three wins over the All Blacks had been followed by crushing reverses next time out, this time Ireland doubled down on them. We finished the job.

It was different in style too. All the familiar elements, the fighting spirit, bravery and resilience normally mentioned when damning Ireland with condescending faint praise, were there in spades. You can’t win games without them.

But the defining qualities of yesterday’s victory were ones not traditionally associated with teams from this country. The intelligence which saw Ireland outfox the home team by switching play back to the short side for Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe to put Hugo Keenan in for our second try.

The precision typified by the passes from Johnny Sexton and Bundee Aki which left the All Blacks helpless to prevent Robbie Henshaw scoring Ireland’s third. And the ruthlessness which saw Ireland go for the jugular at every opportunity, most notably in putting penalties into touch to set up the mauls which produced the game’s first and last tries.

The ability to execute clinically under pressure was the hallmark of our greatest individuals in the past, of Sonia O’Sullivan, Stephen Roche, Eamonn Coghlan and Roy Keane. But they were glorious exceptions to the rule. We specialised in moral rather than actual victories.

It’s different now. Yesterday’s victory is merely the outstanding example of an era when the Irish have gotten serious about sport and embraced excellence like never before. It is the crowning moment of a golden age.

Read More

We have never been so good in so many different fields. Last year’s Olympics, for example, saw Ireland take gold in two separate sports for the first time ever. Kellie Harrington’s gold in our old mainstay of boxing was accompanied by Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy’s lightweight double sculls victory.

Rowing’s unlikely rise to prominence epitomises the new model of Irish success, based as it is on the singular vision of an outstanding coach Dominic Casey, who believed the proper combination of hard work and intelligence could enable a journey from a small rural club to the top of the world.

There’s even a family connection between the victories of rugby and rowing. Gavin Coombes, Ireland’s outstanding midweek player on the New Zealand tour, is a first cousin of Paul and Gary O’Donovan. But the more important connection is one of attitude. The question on the lips of the new generation Irish sports star is ‘Why shouldn’t it be us?’

Why shouldn’t it be us who beard the All Blacks in their own den? Why shouldn’t a couple of guys from Skibbereen and a woman from inner city Dublin win Olympic gold? Why shouldn’t Katie Taylor become the greatest female boxer of all time?

Taylor’s relentless determination to stay on top and turn back challenge after challenge seems a new thing in Irish sport too. She is never more impressive than when the big questions are asked.

Ellen Keane’s Paralympic gold, founded on years of 4.0am starts, Rachael Blackmore’s total redefinition of what is possible for a woman in horse racing, Shane Lowry’s Open victory, Rory McIlroy’s renaissance, Leona Maguire’s Solheim Cup heroics and rise up the world rankings, are also products of this new audacious spirit.

Once, Irish victories at Cheltenham were counted in handfuls. These days we have moved ahead of the English to an almost embarrassing degree as Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott produce quality horses in numbers never previously witnessed in the sport.

Meanwhile, Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore continue as the most powerful team in Flat racing. Coolmore may be the original of the species in terms of Irish sporting excellence. Why should a breeding operation in Tipperary expect to get the better of the mighty Godolphin with its limitless Dubai funding? Why not?

That kind of confidence is everywhere these days. In the women’s soccer team, who asked why they shouldn’t be treated with the same respect as the men and look set for the World Cup play-offs. In Nathan Collins, who at just 21 has become the most expensive Irish player of all-time and doesn’t see why a centre-back shouldn’t be a creator as well as a stopper. In hurlers and Gaelic footballers who have never been fitter, stronger or more technically proficient.

Sport always reflects the wider society. On their day the Irish rugby teams of the Tiger era could be more flamboyant, more entertaining and even more individually brilliant than the current crop. But, like the Tiger era, their bravado lacked the firm foundations which could sustain it in adverse conditions.

The confidence of those days has not gone away. It’s just been tempered by resilience and realism. Substance has replaced flash. We’ve grown up a bit. The proudest achievements of the current era, the yes for marriage equality and the repealing of the eighth amendment, were built on unremitting hard work behind the scenes. They were team rather than individual victories.

They also epitomised the belief that nothing is too good for the people of Ireland. The current political dissatisfaction has the same roots. This is not the sour cynicism of the 1980s when we thought nothing would ever change and prepared to emigrate.

Better educated than ever before, the new Ireland has the confidence to insist that things can be better. Whatever your political allegiance, it seems clear that a society poised to dethrone both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael is a dynamic rather than a stagnant one. That creative energy is reflected in the sporting arena.

Viewing and readership figures disprove the old faux populist jibes about the rugby team not representing the mainstream of Irish society. This is a hugely popular side because so many people recognise something of themselves and their country in it.

Johnny Sexton’s irascible refusal to settle for second best, Tadhg Beirne’s colossally honest determination to leave everything on the pitch, Peter O’Mahony’s unbridled emotion and Bundee Aki’s whole-hearted embrace of his adopted land strike a powerful chord. The notion that some sportsmen are less Irish than others because they play a different game is gone the way of the eighth amendment.

On and off the pitch, this is not your father’s or mother’s Ireland. But it’s one they can be very proud of. We all can.