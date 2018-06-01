The IRFU and Ennis rugby club have shared poignant tributes to teenagers Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney.

'Our brothers in arms. Our warriors. Our leaders' - Ennis Rugby Club pays poignant tribute to teenagers who died in swimming tragedy

The teenagers died tragically yesterday when they drowned in a local abandoned quarry in Ennis, Co Clare.

Jack and Shaun (both 15) were best friends and active members of Ennis Rugby club where they were considered bright prospects in the sport. In a post shared on social media, Ennis Rugby club said: "Jack and Shay.

Our brothers in arms. Our warriors when the going got tough. Our leaders when the pressure came on. Our pride when they took the field. Our joy when they lit it up off the field. Our devilment when it all got too serious. Our gentlemen always. Our terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/W1Qp9PZrIa — Ennis Rugby Club (@EnnisRugby) June 1, 2018 Very sad news and a lovely tribute. Our thoughts and prayers go to family, friends and everyone @EnnisRugby, RIP. — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 1, 2018 A lovely tribute to such an awful tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with you as a club & also to the families & friends...RIP 🙏🏼 — Niamh Briggs (@niamhbriggs15) June 1, 2018 Tragic, No words can express how sad this is, thoughts and prayers to everyone in the club and especially to both families RIP boys — Ger Casey (@GusCasey) June 1, 2018

Following this tweet, Irish Rugby shared their condolences with the families of the boys and their community. "The thoughts and prayers of everyone in Irish Rugby are with the family and friends of Jack and Shay and everyone in Ennis Rugby Club and the wider community," they said.

"Friends forever, may they Rest In Peace." Ennis Community College released a statement this morning, saying they are "deeply saddened" following Jack's death, and have implemented a critical incident management plan at the school.

"We are deeply saddened by his death. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack's family and friends. May he Rest In Peace," it read.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the Kenneally family, our school and our community.

"Jack was a talented rugby player and played for Ennis RFC. "He was so proud of his achievements as we all were. Jack will be greatly missed by his fellow students and teachers. "Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated. Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan.

"Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) are supporting and advising teachers in their support of students and their families to deal with this terrible loss," it added.

Online Editors