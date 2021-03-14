Others could learn from rugby’s conductor of orchestra

Strictly speaking, it is not supposed to be any concern of the referee if a player is about to commit an offence. It only becomes his business when the offence actually occurs.

He has no business preventing the offence from happening because that is not his job. It is a fundamental principle of refereeing: your role is passive, not pro-active. You are above the contest; you do not interfere in its flow; you observe and you react. You are purely the arbiter of the players’ actions.

It is not just a principle but an ideal: the best refereeing performances in any sport are deemed to be those that are unobtrusive to the point of invisibility. The less we see or hear from him, the better he is doing his job.

Rugby union is the exception to that otherwise universal ethos. It is the sport which turns this widely accepted practice on its head. Here the referees are active participants in the flow of a match. They are the 31st player on a field that is only supposed to have 30.

But just because it consistently undermines the passivity principle doesn’t necessarily mean it is a bad thing. In fact it might usefully serve as an ongoing experiment in how to approach this most vexatious of tasks from a completely different perspective. Every field sport is blighted by the problem of human error in law enforcement. Rugby union’s radical re-imagining of the referee’s role might potentially pave the way to a more constructive culture in officiating generally.

The material nature of the sport has produced the refereeing culture that works best for its needs. The licensed chaos, the multiple pile-ups, the speed and violence, combine to make every game seem virtually ungovernable. There appears to be a perpetual battle between anarchy and the rules. No one seems to know what is illicit and what is permissible. The rules seem to be set not in stone but in quicksand. And into this pulsating morass comes the sheriff, valiantly trying to maintain some semblance of law and order. Given the circumstances, they provide a unique and remarkable service. It is amazing how well they generally do in such complex conditions.

And it is a fascinating irony that out of this chaos comes decisions that are frequently explained with the utmost clarity by the man in black. He blows his whistle and he delivers his verdict with an authority and conviction that often eludes referees in much more straightforward sports. It is a common sight to see a rugby whistler halt the play amidst a wreckage of bodies and roaring giants, and produce a clear verdict from what looks like an impossible situation.

It does not of course mean that his decision will be the correct one. But perhaps the most important priority there and then is to make any sort of a decision, just to keep the show on the road. When so many calls can go either way, perhaps the greatest need is to be decisive. It seems he has permission to be decisively right or decisively wrong — so long as he is decisive. Maybe rugby referees are compelled to project the aura of authority they do, precisely because so many of the choices they’re forced to make are contentious. The greyer the laws, the more black-and-white the adjudicators must be in their pronouncements.

And maybe this is one reason why these gigantic players, capable of inflicting the most dreadful punishment on each other, accept so meekly his decisions. Maybe intuitively they understand that their game is so hard to control, the guv’nor is perpetually caught between a rock and a hard place. If they started questioning one decision they could end up questioning every decision. There would be no end to the confrontations.

Soccer players can endlessly challenge referees’ decisions knowing that the game is never in danger of collapsing into anarchy. In union it is permanently on the brink of legal breakdown for one infringement or another, and therefore everyone must co-operate to hold it together. It is not just a question of good manners and high discipline, although these are very admirable traits of the game’s playing culture; it is a question of survival too. There is a social contract of sorts at work here. They even address him as “Sir”, in a gesture of deference that is almost Edwardian.

And a seemingly agreed part of this consensus is that the referee can cross the line from passive to active participant as often as he wishes. He can prevent fouls as well as punish them. He is the community policeman who warns off potential miscreants before they can commit the offence.

To this extent, a referee in rugby union is actively orchestrating the flow of the game. He is for example constantly warning the defending team not to stray offside. Again, strictly speaking, what business is it of his, if they want to wander offside all day? They do it, he should ping them, end of story. And if by warning them it stops them from conceding a penalty, then he has potentially stopped the other team from picking up a handy three points. Really, it shouldn’t be tolerated, but it is tolerated all the time because the sport has no choice: this fundamental compromise is required to prevent just about every game from descending into dysfunction.

Last Friday week, to take one routine example, referee Chris Busby spent the 80 minutes at Thomond Park barking out instructions to players in order to keep them on the straight and narrow. If certain referees in other codes are famously whistle-happy, the ones in union have to spend their time trying not to blow it.

Busby was issuing a stream of warnings to the Munster and Connacht players. “Two! Release!” “Stay there, nine!” “Ok, use it, Green!” “Use it Red!” “Stay behind the ball!” “Stay stay, hold hold!” “Tackle, roll two. The ball is there, don’t push it into him — the ball is there!” Scrums and mauls required seminars on the hoof. “Maul.” A few seconds later. “Same maul. Don’t collapse here, Green. Keep it up!” He does his best to keep everything legit — but you can’t win ’em all. “Number three Green collapse, penalty advantage Red.” Munster then fire the ball across the line, at which point Connacht’s outhalf shoots up. Shrill blast of the whistle. “And 10 offside.” There is only so much prevention they can do before they resort to punishment.

In the 68th minute, with this PRO14 tie locked at 17-17, Bundee Aki ploughs through a Munster ruck and bumps their scrumhalf Craig Casey back onto the floor. “That’s fine,” declares Busby. But the Ireland and Connacht centre can’t resist the temptation. Next thing he pounces on the ball and is promptly pinged. Cue the lecture. “You are legally through but you can’t play it in the ruck, the ball’s still in the ruck, you can’t pick the ball up.” Penalty to Munster. Joey Carbery kicks what turns out to be the winning goal.

It isn’t Busby’s fault. Aki is around long enough to know better. But it seemed that when the referee told him it was “fine” to come through the ruck, Aki interpreted this as encouragement to steal the ball too.

Maybe that’s another problem with this endless flow of legal advice on the hoof, all of it designed to keep the game from collapsing and to save the players from themselves: give them an inch and they’ll take a mile. Bundee Aki on the other hand might have been tempted to dust down the old Ronan Keating line for Mr Busby’s edification: you say it best, Sir, when you say nothing at all.