Ulster’s Stewart Moore in the mood to make his mark for Emerging Ireland in South Africa

For a player whose underage international career was dogged by injury, Stewart Moore has been a man in a hurry ever since breaking into the Ulster set-up.

A concussion denied him an U-20 Grand Slam medal in 2019 before a dislocated shoulder at the Junior World Cup that year meant he was limited to just two appearances.

For the majority of Moore’s team-mates included in today’s Emerging Ireland game against the Griquas (12.45 Irish time) at altitude in Bloemfontein, they have trodden the well-worn path, and though the Ulster man got a brief taste of it, he is relishing the chance to pull on the green jersey again.

That’s what this mini tour will provide, as players like Moore look to seize their opportunity in the hope of impressing the senior coaches enough to give them food for thought for the bigger days ahead.

“At U-20, I only had a couple of games there, but I’ll never forget going to 18s with Ireland, then a step up to 20s and then with the seniors in Ulster,” Moore reflected.

“The last few years, you’re putting international things aside and really focusing on club and making sure I’m available week in, week out and learning off everyone there.

“I suppose it’s about enjoying it every day. John Cooney is a great mentor for me. He has played international rugby and with three out of the four provinces. So knowing you’re in a club where you’re definitely going to be recognised and putting your hand up for this shop window.”

The coaching staff, led by Simon Easterby, have tried to ensure the Emerging Ireland set-up is as closely aligned as possible with Andy Farrell’s senior version.

That means many similar shapes and calling systems have been used in the few training sessions since the squad first met up last weekend.

Read More

“You can see why they are so good, just the style of play, their attention to detail,” Moore said.

“Being exposed to that, it’s not like we came in and got Emerging Ireland calls, they are Ireland calls.

“To see the standard they set, even though we are in a completely different environment, it’s been a cool learning experience.”

Despite playing a lot of his recent rugby at full-back for Ulster, Moore is a centre by trade, and he forms an exciting midfield partnership with Leinster’s Jamie Osborne.

The talented Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley are at half-back, while Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy are a very dynamic second-row pairing.

The Griquas are likely to be the weakest of the three sides that Emerging Ireland will play over the next week or so, but gelling quickly will be the biggest challenge for this young team.

“Early in the week, clarity was the first thing we went after,” forwards coach John Fogarty said.

“Being able to be calm enough to execute that is really important. If you’re frantic in your mind, you’re going to rush things or miss pieces.

“We haven’t tried to rush things or run before we can walk. You always fall back to your habits when pressure comes on and we’ll see (today) when the pressure comes on, which it will, how we’ll react.

“It will be nice and warm here, the Griquas will put us under pressure, so we need to be clear and calm.”

Emerging Ireland can expect a physical test against the South Africans, but if they can click in terms of their pace and skill-set, they should get their Toyota Challenge campaign off to a positive start.

Verdict: Emerging Ireland

Emerging Ireland – S Daly; C Nash, J Osborne, S Moore, R Baloucoune; J Crowley, N Doak; J Wycherley, T Stewart, T Clarkson; J McCarthy, T Ahern; D McCann, S Penny, M Deegan (capt). Reps: D Barron, D Milne, R Salanoa, B Deeny, J Hodnett, M McDonald, J Flannery, A Frisch.

Griquas v Emerging Ireland, 12.45

(Irish time), live stream IrishRugby.ie