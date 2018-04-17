Ulster players have a 'great deal of sadness' over Jackson and Olding's departure

At a press conference this afternoon, hooker Rob Herring read a statement on behalf of the squad in response to the termination the players' contracts.

Jackson and Olding both had their contracts with Ulster and Ireland revoked over the weekend after they were acquitted of raping the same woman in June 2016.

"It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome," the statement read. "We know that the two boys will be successful both on and off the pitch wherever they go.