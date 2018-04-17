Ulster players have a 'great deal of sadness' over Jackson and Olding's departure
A former teammate of sacked Ulster Rugby stars Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has said the team is saddened by their exit.
At a press conference this afternoon, hooker Rob Herring read a statement on behalf of the squad in response to the termination the players' contracts.
Jackson and Olding both had their contracts with Ulster and Ireland revoked over the weekend after they were acquitted of raping the same woman in June 2016.
"It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome," the statement read. "We know that the two boys will be successful both on and off the pitch wherever they go.
"As a group, we have to move on and our full focus is now on Glasgow this weekend."
Ulster take on Glasgow on Saturday evening in their final home game of the season (kick-off 6.05pm).
"It's news that's out there now," said Herring. "We'll have to move quickly to a massive game against Glasgow this weekend. They're a great side in good form."
