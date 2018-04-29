Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons hailed captain Donncha O'Callaghan after the legendary lock signed off on his rugby career by beating Harlequins 44-13 at Sixways.

Touching moment as Donncha O'Callaghan's children pay tribute to his former teams as he bows out of rugby

A first-half blitz, in which Worcester scored four tries for a bonus point, saw them take the point needed to send London Irish crashing back to the Championship next season.

In the end, Worcester crushed Harlequins in a seven-try demolition which saw centre Jackson Willison score two tries while wing Bryce Heem, lock Darren Barry, centre Ben Te'o, scrum-half Francois Hougaard and replacement Jamie Shillcock all got a try each. Fly-half Dorian Jones kicked a penalty and conversion, with Shillcock adding two more conversions.

Harlequins had one brief moment in front after wing Charlie Walker scored a try that fly-half Marcus Smith converted, which added to Smith's earlier penalty, but they were never in the match, Smith kicking one further penalty. Worcester go into the final game against Northampton next week with the chance of leaping up a couple of places from their current second bottom Premiership position.

It was O'Callaghan's last game after an illustrious career, and there was a touching moment before the game when the second row led out the team alongside his four children, who wore Ireland, Munster, Lions and Cork Con jerseys to pay tribute to the teams their dad represented. After the game, Solomons praised O'Callaghan who played his last ever match by captaining Worcester, saying: "He is such a nice guy and what a way to finish. He has all his family here."

O'Callaghan, meanwhile, said: "I have been lucky to be part of successful teams but I have seen another side of rugby with one down the other end. It has been enjoyable and I've made some incredible friends (at Worcester)."

