Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson are both set to move overseas to rebuild their careers after their contracts with Ulster and Ireland were revoked yesterday.

Stuart Olding 'on the brink' of signing with English giants as Paddy Jackson opens talks with French club

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby announced yesterday that the players were to depart after conducting a joint-review into their conduct.

Jackson and Olding were acquitted of rape at a trial in Belfast last month, with the out-half also found not guilty of sexual assault. However, derogatory messages sent in a Whatsapp group, which were disclosed during the trial, led to many people to call for the IRFU and Ulster to sever ties with the duo.

The pair now look to get their rugby careers back on track, with Olding close to signing a deal with English champions Exeter Chiefs, according to The Sunday World. The paper says that the centre is 'on the brink' of moving to the Aviva Premiership side, but that Exeter have distanced themselves from a deal to also bring Paddy Jackson to the club.

The number ten, who was back-up to Johnny Sexton with the Irish team before he was stood down from playing duties during the trial process, is expected to sign with a top French club. Jackson is currently in talks with a Top 14 side, and an announcement on his future is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Online Editors