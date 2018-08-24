Ireland international Simon Zebo will make his Top 14 debut for Racing 92 when they take on Toulon at the Stade Mayol tomorrow evening.

Simon Zebo set to make Top 14 debut at full-back while Paddy Jackson starts for Perpignan

The 28-year-old will start at full-back in a potentially devastating back three featuring Argentinian Juan Imhoff and New Zealand legend Joe Rokocoko.

Zebo left Munster last season after 144 senior appearances with the province. His move ruled him out of contention for international honours, Joe Schmidt overlooking the Munster man as Ireland won their third-ever Grand Slam in last year's Six Nations.

Donnacha Ryan, who left Munster in 2017, also starts in the opening game of the season for the three-time Champions Cup winners.

Racing were beaten finalists in last year's Champions Cup final and finished second in the Top 14 last season. Their opening league game with Toulon kicks off at 7.45pm Irish time tomorrow.

Paddy Jackson meanwhile will also make his debut in the Top 14 as Perpignan host Stade Francais tomorrow afternoon. The former Ulster and Ireland player will start at fly-half as the French club return to the top flight following their promotion last season.

