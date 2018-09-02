Simon Zebo scored his first try for Racing but he couldn't prevent the French side from falling to a 40-17 defeat in their Top 14 clash with Clermont this afternoon.

Simon Zebo scores first try but Racing slip to heavy defeat at home to Clermont in Top 14

Zebo made his Top 14 debut last weekend in Racing's win away to Toulon and again started at full-back against Clermont this evening, but despite the former Ireland international getting on the scoreboard it was not a day to remember for his new employers.

Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw scored 17 points for the visitors as Clermont made a statement of intent on the second weekend of action in the Top 14, tries from Wesley Fofana, Peter Betham and Damian Penaud helping Auvergne to an impressive 23-point victory.

Zebo started in a dangerous back-three alongside Juan Imhoff and Teddy Thomas, but his last-minute try was little more than a consolation at the end of a contest Clermont dominated.

Former Ulster fly-half Paddy Jackson was also in action as Perpignan travelled to Agen, but the newly promoted side lost their second game in a row as they slipped to a 25-23 defeat. Jackson had a long-range penalty to give Perpignan the win with the last kick of the game, but it slipped wide and Agen escaped with a narrow victory at the Stade Armandie.

