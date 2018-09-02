Sport Other Rugby

Sunday 2 September 2018

Simon Zebo scores first try but Racing slip to heavy defeat at home to Clermont in Top 14

Simon Zebo. Photo: Sportsfile
Sam Roberts

Simon Zebo scored his first try for Racing but he couldn't prevent the French side from falling to a 40-17 defeat in their Top 14 clash with Clermont this afternoon.

Zebo made his Top 14 debut last weekend in Racing's win away to Toulon and again started at full-back against Clermont this evening, but despite the former Ireland international getting on the scoreboard it was not a day to remember for his new employers.

Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw scored 17 points for the visitors as Clermont made a statement of intent on the second weekend of action in the Top 14, tries from Wesley Fofana, Peter Betham and Damian Penaud helping Auvergne to an impressive 23-point victory.

Zebo started in a dangerous back-three alongside Juan Imhoff and Teddy Thomas, but his last-minute try was little more than a consolation at the end of a contest Clermont dominated.

Former Ulster fly-half Paddy Jackson was also in action as Perpignan travelled to Agen, but the newly promoted side lost their second game in a row as they slipped to a 25-23 defeat. Jackson had a long-range penalty to give Perpignan the win with the last kick of the game, but it slipped wide and Agen escaped with a narrow victory at the Stade Armandie.

Online Editors

