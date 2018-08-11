Rugby player in French second division dies after friendly game

French rugby player Louis Fajfrowski has died after a friendly match in Aurillac on Friday.

French ProD2 side Aurillac confirmed on their twitter account that the young centre died after the game at the Stade Jean Alric.

Newspaper La Montagne reported that Fajfrowski picked up an injury during the game and needed to be substituted. He was brought down the tunnel by medical teams.

The newspaper reports that the 21-year-old lost consciousness in the dressing room and was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Online Editors