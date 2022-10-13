Rugby League World Cup explainer: Ireland’s chances, TV schedule and all you need to know

(Top row, left to right) Jamaica's Ashton Golding, Scotland's Dale Ferguson, Australia's James Tedesco, England's Sam Tomkins, Samoa's Junior Paulo, Fiji's Kevin Naiqama, Italy's Nathan Brown and Ireland's George King. (Bottom row, left to right) Wales' Elliot Kear, Tonga's Jason Taumalolo, France's Benjamin Garcia, New Zealand's Jesse Bromwich, Lebanon's Mitchell Moses, Greece's Jordan Meads, Papua New Guinea's Rhyse Martin and The Cook Island's Brad Takairangi during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 tournament launch

The Rugby League World Cup kicks off on Saturday and here’s all you need to know on the tournament.

When does it start?

England play Samoa in Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Saturday after the Kaiser Chiefs perform at the opening ceremony.

Is it on TV?

All 31 games are live on BBC.

The semi-finals will be at Elland Road in Leeds, and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in north London, with the final at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What is the tournament’s format?

There are 16 teams in four groups of four. Jamaica and Greece are appearing for the first time. Only the top two in each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Group A: England, Samoa, France, Greece.

Group B: Australia Fiji, Scotland, Italy.

Group C: New Zealand, Ireland, Lebanon, Jamaica.

Group D: Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Cook Islands.

What is the lowdown on Ireland?

Ireland are based in Leeds and their opening match on Sunday against Jamaica takes place in Headingley.

Offaly’s Ged Corcoran manages a squad that features Balbriggan native Ronan Michael – read about him here

NRL star Luke Keary of Sydney Roosters and two sets of brothers, the Kings and the Seniors – read about them here

The Ireland squad is: James Bentley (Leeds), Keanan Brand (Leigh), Liam Byrne (Wigan), Ed Chamberlain (Leigh), Josh Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), Frankie Halton (Hull KR), James Hasson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters), Joe Keyes (Halifax), Toby King (Warrington), George King (Captain) (Hull KR), Ben Mathiou (Featherstone), James McDonnell (Wigan), Ronan Michael (York), Robbie Mulhern (Warrington), Richie Myler (Leeds), Dan Norman (St Helens), Henry O’Kane (Wests Tigers), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield), Innes Senior (Huddersfield), Louis Senior (Hull KR), Michael Ward (Batley).

They are likely to beat Jamaica and lose to New Zealand so the crucial game will be against Lebanon, led by Leinster’s first European Cup-winning coach Michael Cheika who, although on a Pumas tour of the north, will keep faith with a commitment made for a tournament that was supposed to be held 12 months ago.

October 16: Ireland v Jamaica (5.0pm) – Live on BBC2

October 23: Ireland v Lebanon (2.30pm) – Live on BBC2

October 28: Ireland v New Zealand (7.30pm) – Live on BBC3

November 4: Quarter-Final 1 – Group B Winner v Group C Second (7.30pm)

November 5: Quarter-Final 2 – Group A Winner v Group D Second (2.30pm)

November 5: Quarter-Final 3 – Group C Winner v Group B Second (7.30pm)

November 6: Quarter-Final 4 – Group D Winner v Group A Second (2.30pm)

November 11: Semi-Final 1 – QF1 Winner v QF3 Winner (7.45pm)

November 12: Semi-Final 2 – QF2 Winner v QF4 Winner (2.30pm)

November 19: SF1 Winner v SF2 Winner (4.0pm)

There is a also a wheelchair competition involving Ireland, Australia, England and Spain; based at the Copper Box Arena in east London, the final takes place in Manchester on the eve of the main final.

What is the history of the competition?

The first Rugby League World Cup was in 1954; this will be the 16th, delayed by 12 months after Australia and New Zealand withdrew last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australia have won the title 11 times and, despite not playing an international in three years, are favourites. England, New Zealand and Tonga are likely semi-finalists.