Ronan O’Gara hit with six-week touchline ban after ‘disrespecting authority of match official’

LA ROCHELLE director of rugby Ronan O'Gara will be watching his side from the stands for the next six weeks after being found guilty of "disrespecting the authority of a match official" during a recent game.

The legendary former Munster and Ireland out-half was hauled before officials after his side's 23-20 win over Lyon two weeks' ago and will have his match-day role curtailed in the coming weeks after being found to have offended on "the higher degree of the scale of gravity" according to Top 14 organisers LNR.

"After taking into account the aggravating circumstance (his disciplinary record), the penalty was increased by two weeks," a statement read.

"After taking into account the mitigating circumstances (acknowledgment of guilt, conduct before and during the hearing), the sanction was reduced by two weeks."

O'Gara, who guided La Rochelle to their first European title last May, served a two-match ban last season after an incident involving match officials during a game against Racing 92.