Paddy Jackson takes part in first Perpignan training session as former Ulster out-half resumes rugby career
Former Ulster and Ireland international Paddy Jackson began life as a Perpignan player this afternoon as the former out-half took part in his first pre-season training session.
Jackson, whose national contract was revoked earlier this year, agreed a deal to join the former French champions earlier this summer after departing the northern province.
Perpignan, who will play in the Top 14 next season after winning promotion, have resumed training ahead of their first campaign in the top flight since they were relegated in 2014.
Jackson sat out the entire 2017/18 season while he was on trial for rape and sexual assault, and was subsequently acquitted of both charges.
Photos today show the 26-year-old back on the training pitch as he looks to resume his rugby career. Jackson will be the most experienced international in the Perpignan squad, having represented Ireland 25 times.
Stuart Olding, who also had his contract revoked, will play for Brive in the French second division, the PRO D2.
Online Editors
Related Content
- La Rochelle confirm former Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes will become Director of Rugby on four-season deal
- Ex-Munster scrum-half set to join Stade Francais as attack coach
- Ronan O'Gara agrees contract extension to stay with Crusaders for 2019 season