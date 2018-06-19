Paddy Jackson takes part in first Perpignan training session as former Ulster out-half resumes rugby career

Jackson, whose national contract was revoked earlier this year, agreed a deal to join the former French champions earlier this summer after departing the northern province.

Perpignan, who will play in the Top 14 next season after winning promotion, have resumed training ahead of their first campaign in the top flight since they were relegated in 2014.

Jackson sat out the entire 2017/18 season while he was on trial for rape and sexual assault, and was subsequently acquitted of both charges.