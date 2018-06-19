Sport Other Rugby

Tuesday 19 June 2018

Paddy Jackson takes part in first Perpignan training session as former Ulster out-half resumes rugby career

Perpignan's Irish flyhalf Paddy Jackson, former Ulster player, takes part in a training session with teammates on June 19, 2018 in Perpignan, southwestern France. / AFP PHOTO / RAYMOND ROIGRAYMOND ROIG/AFP/Getty Images
Perpignan's Irish flyhalf Paddy Jackson, former Ulster player, takes part in a training session with teammates on June 19, 2018 in Perpignan, southwestern France. / AFP PHOTO / RAYMOND ROIGRAYMOND ROIG/AFP/Getty Images
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former Ulster and Ireland international Paddy Jackson began life as a Perpignan player this afternoon as the former out-half took part in his first pre-season training session.

Jackson, whose national contract was revoked earlier this year, agreed a deal to join the former French champions earlier this summer after departing the northern province.

Perpignan, who will play in the Top 14 next season after winning promotion, have resumed training ahead of their first campaign in the top flight since they were relegated in 2014.

Jackson sat out the entire 2017/18 season while he was on trial for rape and sexual assault, and was subsequently acquitted of both charges.

Photos today show the 26-year-old back on the training pitch as he looks to resume his rugby career. Jackson will be the most experienced international in the Perpignan squad, having represented Ireland 25 times.

PJ1.jpg
Perpignan's Irish flyhalf Paddy Jackson, former Ulster player, takes part in a training session with teammates on June 19, 2018 in Perpignan, southwestern France. / AFP PHOTO / RAYMOND ROIGRAYMOND ROIG/AFP/Getty Images
PJ2.jpg
Perpignan's Irish flyhalf Paddy Jackson (C), former Ulster player, takes part in a training session with teammates on June 19, 2018 in Perpignan, southwestern France. / AFP PHOTO / RAYMOND ROIGRAYMOND ROIG/AFP/Getty Images

Stuart Olding, who also had his contract revoked, will play for Brive in the French second division, the PRO D2.

Online Editors

