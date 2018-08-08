Former Ireland and Ulster out-half Paddy Jackson will play his first professional rugby match in over a year tomorrow as Perpignan begin their pre-season schedule with a game against Toulouse.

Former Ireland and Ulster out-half Paddy Jackson will play his first professional rugby match in over a year tomorrow as Perpignan begin their pre-season schedule with a game against Toulouse.

Paddy Jackson set for first rugby match since June 2017 as he prepares for Thursday debut with Perpignan

Jackson last took to the field on Ireland's summer tour against Japan in June 2017, before sitting out the entire 2017/18 season while he was on trial for rape.

The number ten was acquitted in March after the much publicised trial, with the IRFU and Ulster subsequently cancelling his contract before he was signed by French side Perpignan.

The newly-promoted outfit have named Jackson in their squad to face Toulouse tomorrow evening.

Perpignan then begin their Top 14 campaign with a clash against Stade Francais, who have recently hired Paul O'Connell as a forwards coach.

Online Editors