Welsh rugby will continue to be represented by four regions for the 2020-21 season after the Professional Rugby Board ruled out a merger.

Ospreys-Scarlets merger ditched as Professional Rugby Board confirms the four Welsh regions will continue

The announcement means the Ospreys and Scarlets will not be combined and also puts the proposal to establish a team in north Wales on indefinite hold.

The PRB, which runs the Welsh professional game, declared it is "united in its pursuit of what is best" without outlining plans beyond next season.

The Scarlets and Ospreys fiercely opposed a deeply unpopular merger as part of so-called Project Reset.

Under that blueprint the combined region in the west of the country, Cardiff Blues, the Dragons and a re-established side in north Wales would comprise the four professional teams.

It was set to be Wlsh rugby's biggest domestic shake-up since the inception of regional sides 16 years ago, but it faced immediate hostility.

