Michael Cheika gets one over on Ireland as Lebanon win leaves Wolfhounds facing early World Cup exit

Michael Cheika warned his Lebanon players that World Cup progress was not yet assured despite a crucial 32-14 win over Ireland at Leigh Sports Village.

Both sides have two points from their first two Group C games, but while Lebanon will be overwhelming favourites against tournament debutants Jamaica in their final pool contest next Sunday, Ireland now likely need to overcome world number one side New Zealand in Leeds on Friday to have any chance of going through.

Former Australia rugby union coach Cheika pointed to an upset at the 2019 World Cup when Uruguay stunned Fiji to ultimately send the Pacific Islanders home as a reason not to be complacent.

"It wasn't a classic," Cheika said. "It was scrappy and I think both teams were very nervous about the game which is fairly normal - it's a World Cup and it's a pivotal fixture.

"I think our fundamentals got us through. I would have liked us to keep our emotions a bit more to ourselves but that comes with the territory.

"I'm a bit of a dampener unfortunately - it's not done until it's done.

"Fiji played Uruguay in the union World Cup and thought they had it then Uruguay came back and pinched it off them. I don't even want to put those thoughts anywhere near my head.

"We want to progress as far as possible."

Parramatta Eels half-back Mitchell Moses inspired the Cedars to victory, kicking 10 points and teeing up two of Lebanon's five tries.

Moses kicked Lebanon into a 2-0 lead from a penalty before Reece Robinson crossed in the corner.

Moses then sent Jacob Kiraz over and the Cedars grabbed a third try in the space of 10 minutes when Josh Mansour picked out Brandon Morkos.

Louis Senior went over in the corner either side of half-time as the Wolfhounds reduced the deficit to 20-10 but Lebanon surged clear again as a wonderful one-handed reverse pass from Moses led to Elie El-Zakhem touching down.

Wigan winger Abbas Miski effectively settled the contest with a try shortly before the hour mark before Ed Chamberlain grabbed a consolation score.

Ireland head coach Ged Corcoran had spoken of "bad blood" between the teams in the build-up and afterwards conceded he was "very disappointed".

However, the 39-year-old insists his side are capable of producing an upset to reach the last eight.

"Very disappointed," he said. "I think we put a game plan together that we could have and should have executed.

"Fair play to Lebanon, they'd done their homework and they saw something in us that maybe I missed in terms of the ball steals. To come away with six ball rips - it's something that we need to look at going forward.

"I still believe in the people I've got in there and I go into Friday with the full belief that we can get a result."