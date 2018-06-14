Sport Other Rugby

Thursday 14 June 2018

La Rochelle confirm former Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes will become Director of Rugby on four-season deal

13 April 2018; Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes prior to the Guinness PRO14 Round 20 match between Ulster and Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Former Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes will join La Rochelle after all, with the French side confirming that he will become their new Director of Rugby later this year.

Gibbes announced that he was leaving Ulster at the end of last season due to family reasons, signing a contract to coach Waikato for their 2018 campaign. However, reports then emerged that the Kiwi was considering joining up with the Top 14 side, with today's announcement confirming the news.

Gibbes won't arrive in France until November, with La Rochelle stating that this time frame was to allow him 'solve his personal problem and honor his commitment to Waikato'.

Before coming to Ulster, Gibbes was the Leinster forwards coach for six seasons under Michael Cheika and Joe Schmidt, before becoming the forwards coach at Clermont for a further three seasons under Franck Azema.

Online Editors

