Ireland’s Rugby League World Cup dreams fuelled by heritage and Irish diaspora

It seems apt that Leeds should host Ireland’s rugby league side as they prepare to launch their World Cup campaign against Jamaica in Headingley tomorrow (5.0, BBC2).

Until a decade ago, Ireland’s immigrant population outnumbered that of any other nation here; 80 per cent of them hailed from Mayo, whose footballers twice played challenge matches at Elland Road in the ’80s.

Indeed, a Mayo man, Pat Tunney, played for England in the first ever recorded Rugby League international, at Wigan’s Central Park on April 5, 1904, before embarking upon a distinguished career.

The county’s accents flourish in the mightily impressive Irish Centre – a vast arena of bars, function rooms and sports pitches.

Most of the locals will make the short hop to watch Ged Corcoran’s side begin their World Cup adventure; it will not matter to them that the accents are more likely to sound like Home and Away or Coronation Street, rather than Fair City or Ros na Rún.

There may only be one Irish-born player in Ireland’s squad but its every member is a proud Irishman; many supporters tomorrow may not be born of Ireland either, but they will certainly feel it. This is a shared experience of belonging.

Heritage and identity, and the conflicts that exist therein, are familiar territories for those who follow rugby league, and those who dismiss it.

And so when Sydney superstar, former Australian international, and son of a Galwegian, Luke Keary declared for Ireland ahead of the last World Cup – until ruled out by injury – his devotion was decried as a plastic passion.

But neither he nor his sport monopolise such an ambiguity; whether cricket, soccer, athletics or tennis, the issue of who is allowed to represent a flag, either out of convenience or conviction, is an age-old tale.

The Irish sports fan cannot possible clamber atop a moral tower; didn’t they once cheer successive World Cup teams hewn predominantly from cultural heritage, including one who it was later discovered had no blood link at all?

Rugby union countries, including Ireland, have rarely had any moral qualms about its players transferring national allegiance for monetary gain since the game was professionalised in 1995; not all can claim, like Ireland’s rugby league team, familial links.

The sport which has also imported some of league’s brightest talents – including the current Irish national coach – cannot possibly sneer as it once did. Financial concerns prompted Ken Goodall to switch codes in 1970; he would have been a superstar in union but injury ended his career prematurely; few had wished him well as he left these shores.

The link between economic migration and rugby league is inextricable; little wonder then that a sport which has never prospered indigenously should lean upon the descendants of those who left this country.

Whether it has been the UK or Australia, so many Irish people have established new lives there in pursuit of more financially lucrative opportunities.

Why shouldn’t the sons and daughters of these families want to represent their heritage? And, unlike soccer or union, none of them do it for the money. Given how Ireland’s grasping and grovelling desperation to acknowledge the distant lineage of successive US presidents, it would seem rather galling if Paddy or Patricia thought it justified to dismiss people like Keary, whose individual story is just as personally valid as that of a Biden or Obama.

Globally, rugby league is a minority sport; it is most popular in Australia (who have won 11 of the 16 World Cups), New Zealand and the UK (albeit predominantly in pockets of the north-west).

“To play at the World Cup level you need to be a seasoned professional player in our sport and with not having a pro game at home as yet, by necessity the Ireland team and staff have traditionally been made up of pro players, with Irish heritage, from mostly England and Australia,” explains chairman of Rugby League Ireland (RLI) Jim Kennedy. “This is the first Irish men’s senior team ever to be coached by an Irishman – Offaly-born Ged Corcoran – while Balbriggan’s Ronan Michael only took up the game a few years ago here in Ireland and has just confirmed a two-year pro contract with York Knights.

“Things are moving fast now in RLI and a good showing in the World Cup will be our springboard opportunity to grow our sport here at home.”

John Keary swapped L

oughrea for Canberra in the 1960s, later joined by a brother, and was involved in the construction of the Snowy Mountains hydro-electric scheme.

“We knew about our heritage as kids,” says grandson Luke, who will wear an Irish jersey tomorrow.

“I’ve always been able to feel some sense of connection to Ireland. I remember going to my dad’s friend’s farm and everyone told us that this was like the old country.

“For me, identity is where you come, where your family comes from, the type of people they are, where they’ve grown up and how that shapes them as people.

“My mum and dad have had a huge influence on me and then you’re trying to pass down to your kids. I want them to be proud of who they are and where they come from and who their grandparents are. Identity is about respecting your past and heritage and passing that down to the next generation.

“Look, rugby league is not going to become a number one sport in Ireland as it is in Australia. That is a reality.

“People can say what they want. Everyone in this squad has a connection to Ireland, through a mum or dad, or grandparents. And I think it’s cool to bring these all together to represent one country and make the people of Ireland proud of us.”

Keary’s coach, Ged Corcoran, moved to Manchester from Tullamore when he was six; a keen boxer, and hurler – his wildly swinging camán used to frighten the locals – his professional league career thrived at Halifax.

He remembers seeing stars such as Barrie McDermott and Terry O’Connor bedecked in emerald green when they nearly shocked England at the 2000 World Cup and, angrily, wondering why couldn’t he play?

“I was more Irish but where was my opportunity? I hassled Daryl Powell the coach about it and it transpired I wasn’t on the database,” Corcoran recalls; he debuted in Navan against Scotland in 2004.

“It was a very emotional time for me. My parents were overwhelmed, I didn’t know they were coming so that was a lot to take in. It’s one of the days I will always remember.

“I could easily cry a river because I was classed as a heritage player, even though I was born in this country and the only reason we moved to England was because of work. That upset me deeply.

“But you just get on with it. And my squad now, whether they’re home-grown or not, they are passionate and committed.

Michael Cheika’s Lebanon will b

e a crunch encounter but after fiendishly bad luck last time out, Corcoran’s team are aiming for the knockouts at least.

By then, perhaps, people might start to take some notice.