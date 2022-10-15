Close

Ireland’s Rugby League World Cup dreams fuelled by heritage and Irish diaspora

Instead of Irish people asking why they should care about an Irish rugby league side, maybe it’s better to be thankful that the players do

Ged Corcoran, centre, in action for Ireland against France in 2011. Photo by: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand
Ireland rugby league coach Ged Corcoran. Photo by: Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images Expand
Ireland's Luke Keary. Photo by: Getty Images Expand

It seems apt that Leeds should host Ireland’s rugby league side as they prepare to launch their World Cup campaign against Jamaica in Headingley tomorrow (5.0, BBC2).

Until a decade ago, Ireland’s immigrant population outnumbered that of any other nation here; 80 per cent of them hailed from Mayo, whose footballers twice played challenge matches at Elland Road in the ’80s.

