Sport Other Rugby

Saturday 2 February 2019

Ireland women's sevens team secure first World Series semi-final after impressive win in Sydney

Lucy Mulhall, Ireland captain, played a key role as Anthony Eddy's side advanced to the Sydney Sevens semi-final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Lucy Mulhall, Ireland captain, played a key role as Anthony Eddy's side advanced to the Sydney Sevens semi-final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Ireland women's sevens team have guaranteed themselves a first top four finish in the World Series after beating Spain 22-7 in the Sydney Sevens quarter-finals.

Today's win means that Ireland will play in a World Series semi-final for the first time, where they will face hosts Australia at 10.56pm Irish time tonight. Ireland took a 7-0 lead against Spain after captain Lucy Mulhall touched down following a break from 19-year-old Eve Higgins.

Mulhall added a penalty before the break and the game was made save in the second half after a further brace from Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe.

The victory also means that Anthony Eddy's side will finish the Sydney Sevens as the top ranked European side in the competition.

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport