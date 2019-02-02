Ireland women's sevens team secure first World Series semi-final after impressive win in Sydney

The Ireland women's sevens team have guaranteed themselves a first top four finish in the World Series after beating Spain 22-7 in the Sydney Sevens quarter-finals.

Today's win means that Ireland will play in a World Series semi-final for the first time, where they will face hosts Australia at 10.56pm Irish time tonight. Ireland took a 7-0 lead against Spain after captain Lucy Mulhall touched down following a break from 19-year-old Eve Higgins.

Mulhall added a penalty before the break and the game was made save in the second half after a further brace from Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe.

The victory also means that Anthony Eddy's side will finish the Sydney Sevens as the top ranked European side in the competition.

