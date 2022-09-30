Griquas bulldozed by Emerging Ireland in facile eighth-try victory in Bloemfontein

Calvin Nash of Emerging Ireland is tackled short of the try line during the Toyota Challenge match between Windhoek Draught Griquas and Emerging Ireland at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo: Johan Pretorius/Sportsfile

Emerging Ireland got their mini South African tour off to an emphatic start by easily defeating the Griquas in Bloemfontein.

This eight-try rout will have done nothing for those who harboured doubts about the standard of opposition Emerging Ireland would face over these three games, but a young side played some excellent rugby en route to a facile victory.

Simon Easterby's charges were utterly dominant all over the pitch, as two tries from Scott Penny, as well as scores from Rob Baloucoune, Josh Wycherley, Stewart Moor, Shane Daly, Max Deegan and Calvin Nash set them on their way.

Jack Crowley kicked 12 points in a confident display from the talented Cork man.

Max Deegan led from the front as captain with his powerful ball-carrying regularly, putting his side on the front foot.

Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy were powerful and dynamic in the second-row, as the talented locks wreaked havoc around the breakdown.

Having had very few training sessions together, not to mention the long-haul flight to South Africa, Easterby will be pleased by the cohesion and accuracy of his side.

However, the dire nature of the opposition, who failed to score in the second half, must be taken into account.

Emerging Ireland settled into their stride after an understandably scrappy opening, as they took some time to get to grips with the South African heat and altitude.

As soon as they found their groove, though, the tourists proved too good for the Griquas, who struggled to deal with their pace and power.

Penny got the first of his two first-half tries just shy of the quarter-hour mark when the prolific Leinster back-row powered his way over from close range.

Crowley, who shortly beforehand had arrowed a superb 50:22 kick deep into Griquas territory, converted for an early 7-0 lead.

Ahern's influence was beginning to grow as the Waterford native came up with a couple of big turnovers, which allowed Emerging Ireland to gain a further foothold.

An Ahern's poach led to Baloucoune dotting down in the corner after Wycherley forced a second turnover in quick succession before David McCann, Penny, Deegan and Jamie Osborne combined to allow the Ulster winger to dart over.

Crowley nailed the difficult conversion to push his side 14-0 in front on 23 minutes.

Griquas hit back, and after piling on the pressure, McCann was sent to the bin for a maul offence inside his 22.

That allowed the hosts to crash over through captain Niel Otto, with Eddie Fouche halving the deficit as the clock ticked past the half hour.

But Emerging Ireland never panicked, and despite their numerical disadvantage, the pack scored awell-worked maul try after Ahern claimed the lineout and Penny applied the finishing touch.

Crowley added the extras again and the Munster out-half maintained his 100pc record from the tee at half-time, when Wycherley finished off a superb team try that included a wonderful tip-on pass from Penny.

With the bonus point in the back pocket and leading 28-7 at the break, there was no let up from Emerging Ireland, who scored their fifth try 11 minutes after the restart.

Again, it was a lovely team score. This time Osborne and Moore carved open the Griquas midfield before Baloucoune weaved his magic and sumptuously offloaded for his Ulster team-mate Moore to score. Crowley slotted his fifth successful conversion to open up a 35-7 advantage.

A sixth try soon followed and Crowley was again central to it. His clever grubber kick collected by the on-rushing Daly. Crowley kept up his flawless record from the tee.

Six tries became seven with 15 minutes left, as Deegan got in on the action. This time, Crowley's radar was off.

Easterby emptied the bench, but his side still had enough left in the tank to run in an eighth try through Nash. Jake Flannery, who had come on for Crowley, added the extras.

With the Pumas up next on Wednesday, Emerging Ireland will be hoping for a much tougher test.

Emerging Ireland – S Daly; C Nash, J Osborne (A Frisch 66), S Moore, R Baloucoune; J Crowley (J Flannery 68), N Doak (M McDonald 61); J Wycherley (M Milne 53), T Stewart (D Barron 53), T Clarkson (R Salanoa 53); J McCarthy, T Ahern (B Deeny 58); D McCann, S Penny (J Hodnett 66), M Deegan (capt).