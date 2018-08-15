England out-half Danny Cipriani to appear in court after being arrested over alleged nightclub assault

England and Gloucester out-half Danny Cipriani has been arrested and charged by police after an 'incident' at a nightclub.

Gloucester are currently in Jersey as part of a pre-season tour, with Cipriani joining the team over the summer from Wasps. The mercurial out-half was recalled to the England squad for the summer tour of South Africa, and started the third test victory which brought Eddie Jones' side's losing run to an end.

In a statement, Gloucester confirmed that Cipriani was involved in an incident at nightclub in Jersey.,

"Gloucester Rugby are aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a St Helier nightclub. He was arrested and has since been charged by police. He will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10am on Thursday morning."

The BBC is reporting that the 30-year-old has been charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises.

Online Editors