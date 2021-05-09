Denis Leamy, Cullie Tucker and Tom Tierney appointed to Ireland’s U20 Six Nations coaching ticket

Leinster elite player development officer Denis Leamy will be part of Ireland's U20 Six Nations coaching ticket Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Denis Leamy, Cullie Tucker and Tom Tierney have been confirmed as part of the Ireland U-20s coaching staff ahead of the upcoming Six Nations campaign.

Newly-appointed head coach Richie Murphy will work alongside the trio as they begin to whittle down the squad who will travel to Wales to compete in the tournament, which was postponed earlier this year.

Former Munster and Ireland back-row Leamy will coach defence, as Tucker, who is set to be promoted as Connacht's defence and forwards technical skills coach ahead of next season, will take charge of the U-20s' forwards. Murphy will run the attack with Tierney expected to be responsible for skills.

A group of 38 players completed a three-day training camp at the IRFU's High Performance Centre over the weekend.

Murphy's son Ben, a scrum-half who recently spent time with Munster was part of the squad, as was talented back-row Alex Soroka, who made his Leinster debut back in February.

Murphy and Soroka were two of 15 Leinster players involved, while Connacht and Munster each had eight representatives, with seven Ulster men taking part in the camp.

Highly rated scrum-half Nathan Doak, son of ex-Ireland and Ulster coach Neil trained with the group, as did James Humphreys, son of former Ireland and Ulster scrum-half David.

Alan Flannery, younger brother of Munster's Jake, who played a key role in the Ireland U-20s winning the Grand Slam in 2019 will be hoping to make a similar big impact.

“This camp has been all about bringing the group back together,” head coach Murphy said.

“Last week we had guys from outside of the Academies so now we have combined the group. It’s probably the first time we have had closer to what will travel to the Six Nations with.

“The guys have come in and mixed in really well and we are just trying to get them used to our calls and get a feel for how we want to play the game.

“The coaching group is finalised. Cullie Tucker is going to do the forwards for us and we were very lucky to get him back in, obviously he is going to a role in Connacht Rugby next year with the senior team and Denis Leamy is in and he is going to do defence and I’ll pick up the other bits.

“The guys are obviously going into a difficult time in relation to their studies so most will be doing their exams between now and the middle of May.

“ So we will bring them back in after the middle of May for a series of four-day camps and we are hoping to play a couple of games leading into getting ready for that tournament.”

Ireland U-20s Six Nations training squad

*NTS (national talent squad) & PTS (provincial talent squad)

Connacht

Donnacha Byrne (Sligo RFC)/Connacht Academy

Hubert Costelloe (Corinthians RFC)/Connacht Academy

Eoin de Buitlear (Corinthians RFC)/ Connacht Academy

Cathal Forde (Corinthians RFC)/ Connacht Academy

Hubert Gilvary (Sligo RFC)/ NTS

Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers RFC)/Connacht Academy

Diarmuid McCormack (DUFC)/Connacht PTS

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC)/Connacht Academy

Leinster

Temi Asewunmi Lasisi (Lansdowne FC)/Leinster PTS

Lee Barron (DUFC)/NTS

Jack Boyle (UCD RFC)/NTS

Harry Colbert (DUFC)/Leinster PTS

Donal Conroy (Naas RFC)/Leinster PTS

Tim Corkery (UCD RFC)/NTS

Matthew Grogan (Old Belvedere RFC)/Leinster PTS

Sam Illo (Old Wesley RFC)/Leinster PTS

Marcus Kiely (Naas RFC)/Leinster PTS

Ronan Loughnane (UCD RFC)/Leinster PTS

Joe McCarthy (DUFC)/Leinster Academy

Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC)/NTS

Ben Murphy (Old Wesley RFC)/NTS

Josh O’Connor (UCD RFC)/Leinster PTS

Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC)/Leinster Academy

Munster

Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC)/NTS

Alan Flannery (Shannon RFC)/NTS

John Forde (Cork Constitution FC)/Munster PTS

Jack Kelleher (UCC RFC)/Munster PTS

Aaron Leahy (CBC)/NTS

Daniel Okeke (Shannon RFC)/NTS

Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen FC)/Munster PTS

Cian Whooley (UCC RFC)/Munster PTS

Ulster

Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC)/Ulster Academy

Nathan Doak (Banbridge RFC)/Ulster Academy

Oscar Egan (QUB RFC)/Ulster PTS

Conor McKee (QUB RFC)/NTS

George Saunderson (QUB RFC)/NTS

James Humphreys (QUB RFC)/Ulster PTS

Harry Sheridan (DUFC)/NTS