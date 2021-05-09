Cork native Bryan O'Connor makes professional debut in Gloucester's Premiership win over Northampton

Cork man Bryan O'Connor marked a significant milestone in his career on Saturday when he made his professional debut for Gloucester.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of Gloucester's impressive 31-7 win over Northampton.

O'Connor made the move to England in January after securing a contract with the Premiership outfit.

The versatile prop, who can play on both sides of the scrums, has had to stay patient for his chance, but it arrived at Franklin's Gardens when O'Connor came on at tighthead and helped close out the victory.

A native of Crosshaven, O'Connor played for his local club before making his breakthrough with PBC and later UCC, where he caught the eye in the All-Ireland League (AIL).

O'Connor spent a year in the Munster sub-Academy and although he didn't secure a contract with his home province, he lined out in the British and Irish Cup.

A call-up to the Ireland U-20s squad for the 2018 World Cup followed before he spent seven months at London Irish, where O'Connor furthered his experience by playing in the British A league until he returned to Ireland.

After impressing with UCC in the AIL, Gloucester offered him a chance to reignite his dream of becoming a professional player and it's one which O'Connor has grabbed with both hands.

Gloucester are currently in tenth place of the Premiership table having endured a difficult season. However, O'Connor will be hoping to play his part in a late rally following their crucial win over Northampton.

Elsewhere, fellow Cork man Darren Sweetnam was also in action over the weekend, as the former Munster player made his first start for La Rochelle.

Following their emphatic win against Leinster in last weekend's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final, Ronan O'Gara and Jono Gibbes heavily rotated their team.

Sweetnam, who turned 28 last week, started at full-back, but La Rochelle fell to a 32-22 defeat on the road in Montpellier.

The disappointment of the loss was somewhat softened by the fact that Top 14 leaders Toulouse were heavily beaten 44-10 by Toulon.

That means La Rochelle, who have one game in hand, remain in second place, five points behind Toulouse, ahead of their meeting in the upcoming Champions Cup final.

Racing cut the gap on La Rochelle in third spot after Mike Prendergast's attack hit its straps in their 45-19 win over Clermont, with Donnacha Ryan playing his part from the bench. Munster-bound Simon Zebo was not involved.