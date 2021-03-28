Chris Whitaker steps in at Waratahs as former Munster boss Rob Penney is axed

Former Munster head coach Rob Penney, who was axed by the NSW Waratahs. Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Former Munster boss Rob Penney has been dismissed from his role as head coach of Super Rugby outfit, the Waratahs.

Penney, who was in charge of Munster from 2012 to 2014, has been replaced by ex-Leinster scrum-half Chris Whitaker on an interim basis.

Whitaker had been working as Penney’s assistant but he will now step up to the hot seat along with Jason Gilmore.

Penney’s task had been hampered by having a seriously inexperienced squad to work with and after enduring a difficult start to the Super Rugby AU season, the club have decided to take drastic action.

The 56-year-old is now out of a job having led the Waratahs to five straight defeats, which sees the club 22-points off the table topping, Reds.

"The decision to part ways with Penney was not taken lightly," NSW Waratahs CEO Paul Doorn said.

"Being the coach of the NSW Waratahs is one of the most high-profile and high-pressure roles in Australian rugby.

"Rob is extremely professional and has put a great deal of effort into the role. However, the on-field performances this season have not met expectations and we feel that, in the best interests of the Waratahs, now is the time to make a change."

