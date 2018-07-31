All-Ireland League champions Lansdowne will start next season against Clontarf under lights at Castle Avenue as the fixtures for the 2018/19 season were confirmed today.

All-Ireland League champions Lansdowne will start next season against Clontarf under lights at Castle Avenue as the fixtures for the 2018/19 season were confirmed today.

Champions Lansdowne open title defence against Clontarf as All-Ireland League fixtures are confirmed

The new season gets underway on Friday October 5, with the other eight sides in Division 1A starting their campaigns the following day.

Cork Constitution host Shannon in Temple Hill, Garryowen take on Trinity College in Dooradoyle, it's a clash of the colleges between UCD and UCC in Belfield while Young Munster and Terenure College go head-to-head at Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B kicks off on October 6, with St Mary's College hosting Ballynahinch at Templeville Road in the pick of five games taking place.

Division 2A, 2B and 2C all start the previous weekend, on September 28/29.

You can see the full fixture lists for all five leagues here.

Online Editors