Malone Rugby Football Club have confirmed they are conducting an internal investigation after an "inappropriate" photograph emerged of two of their players.

Belfast rugby club to investigate 'inappropriate' photo of players referencing Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding

In the photograph the players posed with a trophy sandwiched between their legs with name tags reading "Paddy Jackson" and "Stuart Olding" on their chests. The players in the photo are not Mr Jackson or Mr Olding.

The Ulster rugby and Ireland players were acquitted of rape last week following a lengthy trial at Belfast Crown Court. It is believed the photo was taken following the club's 2nds McCrea Cup victory at Kingspan Stadium on Easter Monday.

Following the emergence of the photo Malone RFC told the BBC the club wished to apologise for any offence caused. "It has been brought to our attention that an inappropriate photograph involving Malone players has been posted on a private social media site," a club spokesperson said.

"Malone was unaware of the photograph and will investigate how it occurred. "The Club apologises for any offence caused by the contents of the photograph.

"A full investigation will now take place by Malone RFC."

Belfast Telegraph