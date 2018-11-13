16-year-old back Beibhinn Parsons is set to make her international debut this weekend when the Irish women's rugby team take on the USA.

16-year-old Parsons in line for historic Ireland debut against USA

Adam Griggs' side take on the Americans at Energia Park on Sunday, with the Ireland head coach naming Parsons on the bench for what could possibily be a historic debut.

Parsons would become the youngest player to be capped for Ireland in the modern era if she sees game time against the USA.

The Irish backline contains two other uncapped players, with Lauren Delany named at fullback after coming through the Irish Qualified Rugby Programme and UL Bohemian wing Laura Sheehan also included.

A fourth uncapped player, St Mary's hooker Emma Hooban, is named on the bench.

Ciara Griffin captains the side at number eight.

The game kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, November 18.

Ireland Women (v USA):

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby) *

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster) *

10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

6. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (St.Mary’s College/Leinster) *

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

19. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)

20. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College/Leinster)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

22. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht) *

* denotes uncapped

Online Editors