Ospreys hooker Ifan Phillips stable after suffering ‘life-changing injuries’ in motorcycle accident

Ospreys hooker Ifan Phillips has been involved in a serious road traffic accident. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ospreys player Ifan Phillips is being treated for "life-changing injuries" after being involved in a road traffic collision.

The region confirmed that 25-year-old Phillips - the son of former Wales and Neath hooker Kevin Phillips - was involved in an accident in Swansea on Sunday and is being treated at Morriston Hospital.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred at around 1.38pm on Sunday, 5 December on the B4603, Morfa Road, Landore, Swansea, opposite Landore Social Club.

"The collision involved two motorcycles, a green Triumph Street Scrambler and a Kawasaki. One rider was taken to hospital, where he remains and is being treated for life-changing injuries.

"The road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigations continued, and we thank anyone affected during this time for their patience.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, anyone who stopped to provide assistance, or anyone who saw the motorcycles prior to the collision."

Hooker Phillips has played 40 games for the Ospreys, making his debut in 2017. He is a Wales Under-20 international.

The Ospreys said: "Ospreys can confirm hooker Ifan Phillips was involved in a serious road traffic accident in Swansea on Sunday afternoon and is now being treated at Morriston Hospital.

"Ifan is in a stable condition and he is uppermost in the thoughts of all of us at the Ospreys

"On behalf of his team-mates, coaches, staff, all Ospreys supporters and the rugby community, we want to extend all our love and support to Ifan, his family and his friends.

"Ifan's family are overwhelmed and very grateful for the support they have received in the last few days."

Ospreys’ regional rivals the Dragons, Cardiff and Scarlets all offered their support.

The Dragons tweeted: “The thoughts of us all @dragonsrugby are with Ifan, his friends and family at this difficult time. Take care, stay strong we will support you in any way we can.”

Cardiff tweeted: “Thoughts are with Ifan, his family and everyone at the Ospreys at this difficult time. If we can help in any way, you know where we are.”

And the Scarlets said on Twitter: “The thoughts of us all at @scarlets_rugby are with Ifan and his family, as well as team-mates and colleagues at the Ospreys at this time.”