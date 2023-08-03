Opportunity knocks for Jack Crowley to lay down marker against Italy

Jack Crowley is set to get a chance to lay down an early World Cup marker, as the Munster out-half is in pole position to start Ireland’s opening warm-up game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night (8.0).

As Johnny Sexton begins the first of his three-game ban, Crowley is expected to be afforded the opportunity to build on his strong end-of-season form with Munster by being handed the No 10 jersey, should everyone come through training today.

Apart from his suspended captain, Andy Farrell has a full deck to pick from. With that in mind, the Ireland head coach is likely to opt for a mix of experienced and fringe players for this weekend’s visit of the Azzurri to Dublin.

Crowley is understood to have been training well throughout pre-season, with his provincial team-mate Craig Casey likely to partner the Innishannon native at half-back.

Having missed most of the Grand Slam campaign through injury, Robbie Henshaw may get the nod in midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey.

A much-changed back-three could see Jimmy O’Brien at full-back, with Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale, both of whom will be eager to impress, on either wing.

Up front, Dave Kilcoyne is pushing hard to join an otherwise all-Ulster front-row with hooker Rob Herring and tighthead Tom O’Toole.

Like Henshaw, Iain Henderson is short of minutes in green, and as such he is seen as a strong contender to potentially captain Ireland in a second-row pairing with Leinster’s Joe McCarthy.

Farrell may opt to name a strong back-row, with Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris and Jack Conan in the running to feature on Saturday night.

As the Ireland boss looks to ensure that he has sufficient cover in case of an injury to Josh van der Flier, Doris may get a start at openside, a position he played for Leinster in their Champions Cup quarter-final win over Leicester last season.

Farrell will officially name his team after training this afternoon.

Possible Ireland team to play Italy on Saturday: J O’Brien; K Earls, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Crowley, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, R Herring, T O’Toole; I Henderson, J McCarthy; R Baird, C Doris, J Conan.