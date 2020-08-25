Opportunity could knock for 'bomb' disposal king Kearney

Saturday night must have been a difficult watch for Rob Kearney. Not only was he getting a taste of life after Leinster as he watched his team-mates carry on without him on rugby's return at the Aviva Stadium, they were also getting cleaned out in the air - his area of expertise.

The Ireland legend has started only three matches this season and when Leinster extended his contract to ensure he saw the campaign out, it looked like this week's meeting with Ulster might be used to give him and Fergus McFadden a fitting farewell before the young guns came back in.

Fate and form may intervene.

It will give Kearney little satisfaction that it is an injury to his brother Dave that opens the door for him to have a grand finale to his time in blue.

Tactic

With McFadden and Adam Byrne sidelined in the medium term, Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster are a little light in the back-three.

Perhaps more pertinently, they just watched their starting full-back Jordan Larmour struggle repeatedly under Conor Murray's box-kicks.

If results go to plan, they'll face Murray, Andrew Conway and Munster on Saturday week in a PRO14 semi-final and having enjoyed such success they'll almost certainly redeploy the tactic.

No doubt Mark McCall was watching on from North London with his notepad out.

The crafty Saracens coach will remember how Larmour had problems in the same area against England before the sport went into lockdown.

Saracens have a masterly kick-chase game and they now know they have an 'in' against Leinster when the sides meet midway through next month in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

Luckily for Cullen and Lancaster, they still have Ireland's greatest full-back on their roster. He might be 34 now and doesn't quite offer what Larmour does in terms of footwork and counter-attacking options, but Kearney does possess the safest pair of hands under the high ball on this island.

He's a big-match player with vast experience, an organiser whose communication and back-field co-ordination will be invaluable in the silent stadiums that players now play in.

Just before he heads for the exit, he might just have a big role to play.

The coaches do have options.

Hugo Keenan has started more games at full-back than Rob Kearney this season and the 24-year-old former Sevens star is highly regarded. If they choose to keep Larmour in situ, then Cian Kelleher or Rory O'Loughlin can come on to the right wing.

But the smart move is surely to revert to the back-three that started last year's Champions Cup final.

That would see Larmour move to the right wing where he can still offer a lot with ball in hand, but is a little more protected when the bombs come falling down.

With James Lowe on the left wing, there's an established look to the combination.

The Kiwi looked a little rusty against Munster, but he still managed to finish his try brilliantly and will only get better.

Much will come down to how Rob Kearney has been training.

Since the 2016 PRO12 final defeat to Connacht, Leinster's policy is to back the player who performs best in the week of a match.

Reputations no longer counted for what they used to and the older Kearney has missed out on selection for games he would have expected to start in recent years.

Since he returned from the World Cup, he's found opportunities limited and, while he hasn't announced whether he intends to retire or play on, he is not part of Leinster's plans beyond the end of this season.

Strange

Rather than a strange sort of testimonial, the game against Ulster now offers him a chance to stake a claim for the big matches to come.

If he comes into the team and demonstrates a surety under the high ball that wasn't there last weekend, he'll be hard to ignore when selection comes around a week later.

High ball work is outside of scrum coach Robin McBryde's remit, but he was especially cagey when asked about Rob Kearney being a potential solution to those problems on yesterday's press call.

"It's not my area of expertise. You're bang on! Could we be, yeah," the Welshman said when asked if they are contemplating a recall for the 95-times-capped Ireland international and veteran of two Lions tours.

"He's a professional, isn't he? Rob's been such a big part of Leinster over the years and he only wants what's best for the team etc, and if he's got a role to play I'm sure he's ready to play it.

"He's been training well, as has everybody else, so there's no issues on that front."

Circumstances have opened a door for Kearney to get the grand finale his Leinster career merits. It's up to him to take the chance.

Irish Independent