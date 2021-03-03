| 4.3°C Dublin

One-year deal does not mean end of the road for Sexton

Cian Tracey

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton makes a break against Italy in last Saturday's Guinness Six Nations encounter at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton makes a break against Italy in last Saturday's Guinness Six Nations encounter at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton had already signed on the dotted line before he led Ireland to victory in Rome last weekend, but the manner of his classy all-round performance showed just why he was keen to play on beyond the end of the season, and why the IRFU were happy to oblige.

The argument still stands that giving one of the younger out-halves game-time against a brutal Italian outfit would have been more beneficial, yet none of that is of Sexton’s concern.

For all that there has been a noticeable change in his demeanour in recent weeks when the 35-year-old has spoken about his future, he remains utterly confident in his ability to deliver at the very highest level.

