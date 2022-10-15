One more year of Johnny Sexton would be the best thing for Leinster’s transition

Leinster will certainly miss Stuart Lancaster. They will be carrying out an extensive search across the globe to try and find someone who can fill the gap that his move to Racing 92 will leave.

Stuart is a quality coach but I would be disappointed given the notice they have if they can’t find someone that will fill that void. It certainly shouldn’t affect their ability to win most weeks given the advantages that Leinster have in terms of playing pool and budget.

They will, however, struggle to replace their captain Jonathan Sexton who, unless they can convince him to finish out next season after the Rugby World Cup, will play his last match for Leinster in May and walk out the same door as Lancaster before retiring at the RWC in the autumn.

I joined Leinster from Connacht in 2005 and Sexton was in the Academy at the time. He made his debut for Leinster off the bench in January 2006 against the Border Reivers who the Scottish Rugby Union later disbanded. He was always different and was either going to become the player he became or blow out spectacularly. He needed the chance to show what he was made of and the reality is some players never get that chance.

Sexton knew what he could bring to the team before his coaches at the time Michael Cheika and David Knox realised it and to be honest I sometimes feared that his desire and passion to drive Leinster on was going to hold him back.

In fairness to the coaches then they had Felipe Contepomi in situ and he was a genius. Cheika was an emotional and volatile coach who did an incredible job of changing the culture at Leinster but he was very hard on young players in particular and a lot of talented youngsters struggled.

We were caught in the middle of trying to play a ‘Randwick and Australian’ philosophy of all-out attack, which some days was devastating — like Toulouse away in the 2006 European quarter-final. But when the pressure came on, like in the semi-final against Munster in Lansdowne Road, it collapsed spectacularly. Sexton had the ability, passion and mentality to make it but the question was would he get the opportunity to prove it before he might have to leave to get a start elsewhere?

Provincial rivalry in Irish rugby was at its peak in 2009. You were Red or Blue. Although in terms of results there was only one team with the bragging rights and it was our rivals, Munster. I was extremely fortunate to be amongst a small generation that was allowed to play rugby in Croke Park and the stars aligned to have Munster, the European champions, and Leinster, the perennial underachievers and ‘chokers’, in the same side of the draw. Tickets for that semi-final were as rare as hen’s teeth and the crowd of 82,208 fans was a record in European club rugby that lasted for a number of years after.

I was at the end of my career and it was by far the biggest game I had ever played in. I remember as both teams walked up the tunnel together one of the Sky Sports people stopped us and made us wait as we had left the dressing room before we were needed, eager to tear into each other.

When the image of the two teams waiting in the tunnel came up on the big screen the stadium erupted. It was louder than any roar I had ever heard. I said to myself it’s now or never. If we had failed that day I firmly believe that Leinster team and management would have broken up and the cycle of false hope and underachievement could well have started again.

Sexton was on the bench and after a knee injury to Contepomi he entered the fray after 25 minutes. His first touch was to attempt a kick at goal, and he hadn’t been goal kicking much that year. To lose your star international out-half so early in the game should have been a massive advantage to Munster but we didn’t know then the minerals and the character that Sexton had.

In the confusion of Felipe going off and Sexton coming on our bag man Johnny ‘Hago’ O’Hagan brought out the wrong kicking tee. Hago is a Bective Ranger and Johnny had spent his childhood kicking a ball in the back pitch of Donnybrook as his father Jerry was a great Bective alickadoo. Johnny told Hago to go back and get the right tee. Hago told him to kick the ball over the bar with the one he gave him but Johnny gave him the glare that most rugby fans around the world have now seen over the years and insisted he went and got the right one, which he did.

I remember thinking how could a youngster kick accurately with this added time and pressure but it wasn’t a problem, the three points were scored and Johnny went on to play a leading role in the victory and the final win over Leicester Tigers that followed.

Since then he has been at the core of everything good in an Irish and a Leinster jersey and while he has only been made captain in recent years he was a natural leader from the start. He knows the game inside out and is a huge ally to his coaches in terms of designing and implementing a game-plan, but he is also highly emotionally intelligent and had the total respect and love of his team-mates.

Yesterday week in the RDS we saw another masterclass as he played 80 minutes in a highly entertaining match against the Sharks. He kicked seven from eight from the tee but it was his ability to pick the right pass at just the right moment that unlocked an aggressive Sharks defence time and time again. He is the rugby equivalent of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and like all classy players always seem to have time when others look stressed and pressed.

The players around him all run better lines and take better positions than they do for his rivals which shows how good he is during the week at setting up his attacking shapes.

When he took the opportunity to sample life in the Top 14, in Paris with Racing 92, standards on and off the field dropped in his absence but he played a big role in getting them back on his return and has kept the culture on point since. The say every successful team has three or four cultural architects and Sexton is certainly one of those. From both a Leinster and Ireland point of view, it’s unclear who will succeed him.

Ireland is limited to players that qualify in terms of their choices. Leinster, being a team who expect to be winning European trophies, may need to look outside of what they have if they aren’t sure that Ross or Harry Byrne or Ciarán Frawley can step up and be that talisman.

Lancaster’s new team, Racing 92, are rumoured to be in the market for a world class outhalf to replace Finn Russell whose contract is up. They are reportedly looking at the All Black outhalf Richie Mo’unga, who may be tempted to come to Europe after the World Cup. Leinster will either need to get a world-class coach or a world-class number 10 to replace Sexton.

It would be easier to convince him to play on at least until June 2024 and help that transition for the side in the wake of Lancaster’s departure.