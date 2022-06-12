Once again, Leinster were complicit in their own downfall

Around about 6pm on Friday evening when the sky went dark yet again, and big fat globs of rain were pinging off the windows, we decided to stop dithering and accept the gift offered by the bookies. What’s rare sometimes is wonderful, and their pricing of the Leinster versus Bulls tie was wrapped in colourful paper and finished off with a bow. The South Africans were given a 22-point start.

Yes, we were suspicious. If you’ve read Aaron Rogan’s excellent book Punters: How Paddy Power Bet Billions And Changed Gambling Forever you’ll have no doubt about where the goalposts are set, who moves them and who decides how high the crossbar will be. Still, this was something you could not drive past without stopping.

Did we think the Bulls would win? Of course not! But on a greasy track where there were sure to be more moments of darkness and bursts of thunderous rain it would be hard for Leinster to tick the boxes of speed and accuracy at the same time. In those circumstances the physicality of Jake White’s team would be even more valuable than usual.

The degree to which Leinster were complicit however turned a decent chance of the Bulls being competitive going down the home straight into one where, by then, the home team were desperate, and now — trophyless for the first time in five seasons — everyone is looking at them in a different light.

The adage that you’re never as good as you think when you’re winning, and you’re never as bad as folks are telling you when defeat is following you home like a stray dog, will be a crutch for Leinster this week. As weight bearing aids go however this will not be in the super sturdy class.

Leinster lost at home to a team they considered awkward and obstinate but readily beatable when put under the kind of heat a top team can generate.

Leo Cullen spoke a bit about “flow” afterwards. The flow his team were able to generate against Glasgow the previous weekend for example. Then there was the absence of flow when confronted by obstreperous Saffers who guarded the tap like it was an oasis in the wilderness.

First, this was a question of budgeting. Leinster set aside the funds to spend big in the first quarter during which they hoped for very few stoppages and light touch regulation from referee Andrea Piardi. For the Bulls they looked at the whole game in increments. If this was a school term then they were in the business of surviving by continuous assessment rather than a big exam to finish. So if they were still in business by the end of the first quarter then that was a gold star. Get to half-time still in the hunt and there was another one to collect on the way off the field. Achieving this meant regulating the flow.

It would be wrong to say the Bulls didn’t play any rugby. There was a passage midway through the first half when they rattled in back-to-back tries in the space of six minutes that were all about control and low risk attack. It wasn’t ugly by any means, just pragmatic.

So, contest the breakdown and force a penalty; put it to touch and retain the lineout; build pressure close-in. There were plenty of clever shapes thrown in, none moreso than rescuing their morale after fullback Canan Moodie blundered with one hand when he should have played safe with two. Never mind, when they came back for the penalty they put some intrigue into a little set-piece from five metres, complete with neat obstruction to open the door. How many teams do you see operating here solely with blunt instruments?

When they followed up soon after with Marcel Coetzee bursting over under the crossbar it had many of the same ingredients that had proved so tasty in the first try.

To cap it off they had established the lineout as a key pressure point. The scrum was a mess, with Leinster a bit better, but the Bulls waded into the home team’s lineout. You can’t generate flow if that tap is controlled by your opponents.

The bald stat is four Leinster balls robbed from 14 throws. The subtext is the poor quality of balls won. Only four of those recorded as ‘wins’ for Leinster were good quality, and one came when the clock was in the red and the Bulls didn’t bother contesting. If it wasn’t Ruan Nortje then it was replacement Janko Swanepoel getting in the air and causing enough interference to shred the script.

The malaise started on James Ryan’s watch and then continued when they brought on Ross Molony to lead the line when the captain was binned. If throwing to the front is rugby’s version of safety then Dan Sheehan looked like he was walking into a minefield every time the message was passed on to him.

The alarming aspect for Cullen and Stuart Lancaster was that this setback came down a different road to the routes blocked off by Saracens and La Rochelle — twice each — in Europe over the last four seasons. The scrum was not an issue here. Leinster were under the pump in the physical exchanges around the field but there were no Vunipolas or Skeltons eating up yards and stopping blue shirts at will. The most impressive player with ball in hand was Sheehan, a nose ahead of Elrigh Louw and Coetzee.

It was very robust and challenging but Leinster didn’t lose this because they were beaten up, rather they forgot their lines when the barracking started and then couldn’t compose themselves in time to save the day.

The frustration of this contributed to Johnny Sexton’s demeanour. He was wired when he came on with 25 minutes left. That drew Saffers with sharp sticks to him, delighted at the chance to make a point. Even if Sexton had successfully led a comeback charge the many lost moments would be dominating Leinster’s week. They now have plenty of time to reflect on those. For the bookies it was barely a blip.