O’Mahony: Zebo is what Munster need to win again

Peter O'Mahony is happy to see fellow Corkman Simon Zebo return to the Reds

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony has hailed the return of his old friend and team-mate Simon Zebo to the province next season.

The Corkmen came through the Academy together and lined out for the senior team and Ireland for much of the last decade before Zebo moved to Racing 92 in Paris in 2017.

His return for next season was announced last week and O’Mahony believes the 31-year-old will have a big impact.

“Yeah look it’s great to have him back, above all he’s a special rugby player and that’s what we need to win,” O’Mahony said.

“He’ll know himself he has a lot of work to do to come back in but no better man for big occasions and at times when we’ve needed to play well he’s always stepped up to the plate for us.

“So, look, it’s always good to have another Corkman in the squad and another Munster man back in the club.”

The skipper is fit again after missing Munster’s European last-16 defeat to Toulouse as a result of a nasty cut he suffered in the Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster which required him spending a few nights in hospital.

Tadhg Beirne is also fit to face his old province, while Springbok second-row RG Snyman is close to a return in the coming weeks.

O’Mahony’s injury came on the back of him missing most of the Six Nations due to his red card against Wales and the man who led the Lions into the 2017 Test series against New Zealand believes the lack of game-time will cost him his chance to tour South Africa this summer.

“I don’t think I’ve played enough rugby if I’m honest with myself,” he said.

“That’s just the way the cards have fallen. Obviously, the Six Nations is a big one at this time of the year and unfortunately that didn’t go very well with the way I ended up with the red card.

“That’s just the way it went and I haven’t played enough to consider myself for that tour.”

Irish Independent