Old heads on young shoulders inspire composed Ireland comeback

To begin to fly, even those birds who soar higher than any other can only take flight when their feet are on the ground.

As the Irish rugby team, one so familiar with sporting trauma of late, now 15 points down in as many minutes, huddled beneath their posts, gulping humid air, an unfamiliar voice emerged from the already sweating ensemble.

“We need to calm down and do this together as a team.”

It was not so much the stirring words that prompted others to take a second look, rather their source; Aoife Dalton, the Clara native who only weeks earlier had completed her Leaving Cert at Moate CS.

But then again, perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised; after all, she led her school to an All-Ireland Post Primary Junior B final win in 2019, and an A final the following year..

“Nichola (Fryday) pulled us in for a chat and the young ones spoke up and said we had it in the bag,” reported another tyro, Natasja Behan, from Kilanerin in north Wexford, another example of the sport’s slowly widening geographical spread.

“Aoife Dalton,” enthuses one of the half-dozen debutants, “she’s a real character to have in the squad and her voice is really important to everyone.”

Then there’s free-scoring Ballinasloe and Connacht full-back Méabh Deely, not even in the original squad; she raced in from 50 yards for one of the nine Irish tries, as well as arcing a clever run to create space for Aoife Doyle’s first-half score.

“I knew myself once we got the ball in attack we would get going,” she reports breezily.

“What I was really proud of was that we turned around and didn’t get our heads down. Especially with such a new group, and new caps, we were thinking we really had to step up, and I think we did really well.

Ireland’s subsequent comeback, and the nine tries derived from a variety of gambits, demonstrated so many aspects but one key theme was consistent. Composure seeped through the 57-22 win.

For all the farrago in the board rooms, Ireland have also sorely lacked calm assuredness on the field, even during the early period of Greg McWilliams’ tenure.

As he briefly hinted at on Saturday, the trauma of Parma, the dismal failure to qualify for a World Cup – which now seems an improbable status on this weekend’s evidence – forced some of the survivors to “dig into their souls”.

Healing youthful hands, heads and hearts, untainted by scar tissue, have somehow moulded this group, on this evidence even more profoundly than in the moderately successful Six Nations earlier this year.

McWilliams’ expressed mild anxiety concerning his vast experimentation – particularly in a back-line featuring four novice internationals – was gainsaid by the maturity of players who, although not experienced at this level, have served their time busily elsewhere.

Although some have not even played AIL yet, youth and senior interprovincial fare, international Sevens and a clatter of stripes earned in other codes ensure that, albeit young in years, their sporting experiences are well advanced.

“A lot of the older players have been surprised at how quickly we came together as a squad and how much we’re there for each other and supporting each other,” notes Behan.

Their vocal leadership was one thing but their ready connections in attack and defence stemmed not just from extensive coaching prep but familiarity too.

“I didn’t feel like there was much pressure on us,” explans Deely, “especially with Aoife Dalton and Natasja Behan, us being 13-14-15.

“I’ve known them for quite a while and have played a lot of Sevens and club rugby with them both. They weren’t new to me.

“I’ve played club with Natasja Behan for the last two years, and then we all played Sevens for a while.

“The only people who were new to me were Dannah, Ailsa (Hughes) and Aoife Doyle on the wing, but we came together really well.

“It was easy to go with them, same with Enya, I’ve played with her since I was underage. Even though we were a new group we had a lot of experience together.

“And Greg just gave us so much confidence, and that really helped because I knew there wasn’t much pressure on me. Same with Niamh Briggs, it was just nice to have that backing.”

A record comeback, with the highest tally of points and tries in seven years, ensures they have a fair wind behind their backs.