| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Old heads on young shoulders inspire composed Ireland comeback

Confidence in adversity hallmark of new-look green machine as Japan put to sword despite sluggish start

Natasja Behan of Ireland is tackled by Ayano Nagai and Saki Minami of Japan during the Women's Rugby Summer Tour match at Ecopa Stadium in Shizouka, Japan. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Natasja Behan of Ireland is tackled by Ayano Nagai and Saki Minami of Japan during the Women's Rugby Summer Tour match at Ecopa Stadium in Shizouka, Japan. Photo: Sportsfile

Natasja Behan of Ireland is tackled by Ayano Nagai and Saki Minami of Japan during the Women's Rugby Summer Tour match at Ecopa Stadium in Shizouka, Japan. Photo: Sportsfile

Natasja Behan of Ireland is tackled by Ayano Nagai and Saki Minami of Japan during the Women's Rugby Summer Tour match at Ecopa Stadium in Shizouka, Japan. Photo: Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

To begin to fly, even those birds who soar higher than any other can only take flight when their feet are on the ground.

As the Irish rugby team, one so familiar with sporting trauma of late, now 15 points down in as many minutes, huddled beneath their posts, gulping humid air, an unfamiliar voice emerged from the already sweating ensemble.

Most Watched

Privacy