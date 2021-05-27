O’Donnell proud to retire a one-club man as he hails Foley’s influence

There were times throughout his 14 years with Munster that Tommy O’Donnell could have left to pursue opportunities elsewhere, and while he did often consider his options, the unrelenting desire to represent his people always proved too much.

O’Donnell will run out at Thomond Park for the final time tomorrow night before he hangs up his boots at the end of the season.

At 33, he could have played on for another couple of years, but calling it a day on his own terms and as a one-club man is important to O’Donnell.

“I think it’s something special,” he admits.

“There are plenty of guys who have gone on and played for other clubs and had incredible careers.

“But having grown up watching Munster and playing for them, it’s special. I had offers in different contract negotiations over the years to change clubs, but I think there has always been a call to stay with Munster and to try and prove myself on my home field.”

O’Donnell certainly managed to do that since he made his Munster debut in 2007 and although he suffered some big injuries at bad times, the flanker became one of the most reliable members of the squad.

The Tipperary native, who came through at Clanwilliam before moving to UL Bohs, might well have won more than 13 caps, yet he can also be proud of everything he achieved for Ireland.

A horrific dislocated hip robbed O’Donnell of a chance to feature at the 2015 World Cup, but true to form, he battled his way back after a lengthy spell out of the game.

This season hasn’t quite gone according to plan, as he has been forced to settle for just two starts, but O’Donnell is keen to keep things in perspective.

“I’m realistic,” he says.

“I haven’t railed against it because you can see when you’re out and other players are playing well.

“It can be tough in other years when you know you are playing well and you get mad when you’re not selected for one game.

“But when you haven’t played a lot of games, you realise look, okay, playing for Munster is something that is earned and is earned by the players who are playing well at the time.”

Although O’Donnell’s game-time has been limited, he has been playing a key role behind the scenes, particularly with Munster’s younger players, which has him well set up to further his coaching role with Bohs.

There have been plenty of highs and lows along the way. He has worked under several coaches during his 186 games for Munster, but one man’s influence stands out from the rest.

“Anthony (Foley), yeah, it’s not until you look back on it how influential he was,” O’Donnell says.

“Anthony as a Munster man was hugely important because he was always rooting for the Munster player. He always saw the talent. His biggest thing was ‘Why can’t they see it, why can’t they see how good they can be?’

“He was always helping me after training, pulling me aside to do that extra little bit of carrying, that extra bit of contact work.

“When he was in the assistant role he made more time to do that and that’s where it actually paid the biggest dividends for me. That’s when I actually made the breakthrough into becoming a starter for Munster.

“He was also watching my games that year when I was outside of the starting 15 for Munster, when I was playing AIL for UL Bohs and playing well for UL Bohs, he was the one watching those games and then fighting your corner in the coaches’ meetings for you to get game-time.

“So, he was hugely important in that 2012 year for me getting into the team, getting me a run of games.”

O’Donnell was part of the wider Munster setup when they last won a trophy in 2011 and for all that the Rainbow Cup might not hold much prestige, the Cahir man is determined to go out on a high before he embraces retirement.

“It’s still very significant to the players who win any cup because there’s definitely a certain amount of blood, sweat and tears that goes into winning it,” O’Donnell adds.

“It’d mean a lot if we can finish this season with a trophy. We’re going out with that intent to win a trophy.”

Bowing out with a winners medal would be a fitting end for a man who has given his all to Munster.