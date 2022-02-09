O’Connor sends Pres to semi-finals

Ben O’Connor and Sean Condon combined to claim 21 of their school’s total to ensure Pres progressed to a semi-final against Cork rivals Christian Brothers College.

PBC opened their account when O’Connor, who captained Cork’s All-Ireland winning minor hurlers in 2021, crossed the line after just four minutes before adding the extras.

The number 15 was heavily involved in PBC’s next try in the 11th minute teeing up Scott Sexton, who released Ireland U-18 winger Sean Condon to allow him to go down in the corner. O’Connor again converted from a sharp angle. A sensational run and score from Condon followed by a try from Adam Twomey either side of the half-time break – O’Connor only converting the former – all but ended this game as a contest.

Fionn Roussell grabbed Pres’ fifth try but St Muncinh’s showed their quality to reduce the deficit thanks to tries from James O’Brien and Oisin Pepper, the latter’s converted by Cillian O’Connor.

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE – F Cowhig, D Sheahan, S Ventura-Patricio, L Herdman, F Roussell, J Lynch, I Dennehy, J Sheahan, M Murphy, H Coughlan, S Condon, R O’Shaughnessy, S Sexton, A Twomey, B O’Connor. Reps: P Doyle, M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy, D Noonan, D Healy, L Touhy, G K O’Leary, A Cooke, Z Dinan, J Wixted.

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE – C O’Brien, P Dougan, M Imbierowski, T O’Brien, T Foley, M Walsh, O Minogue, A Angermann, J O’Riordan, C O’Connor, R Deegan, G Wood, J O’Brien, R Naughton, O Pepper. Reps: B Noonan, M Corrigan, H Bennis, C Black, D Williamson, R McDermott, C McCarthy, M Te Pou, J Madden, E Walsh, A Cusack.

Ref – B O’Connell.