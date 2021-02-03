O’Connell: I would’ve regretted refusing Irish role

Paul O'Connell believes he would have regretted not taking the job as Ireland's forwards coach, despite admitting that the offer came as a surprise.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell sounded out O'Connell's interest late last year and after mulling it over for a few weeks, the legendary former captain opted to backtrack on his decision to move away from coaching.

The 41-year-old had recently cited family issues as the reason for wanting to step back from the demands of club rugby, but when Farrell came calling, O'Connell felt he couldn't turn down the chance to work with Ireland.

“I remember Alan Gaffney saying when he came to Munster he didn’t want to die wondering,” he said.

“If Andy hadn’t picked up the phone to me I probably would have moved on happily, but when he did pick up the phone to me, I felt it was something that I would have regretted refusing, even though it meant I had to get the skates under me and start preparing very quickly.”

Since the squad arrived into camp last week, O'Connell has held several training sessions ahead of Sunday's Six Nations opener against Wales, but he will have to plan without injured forward pair Caelan Doris and Quinn Roux.

Leinster No 8 Doris is struggling with what the IRFU have described as “some symptoms that could be associated with concussion”, while Connacht lock Roux has been ruled out with a neck problem.

The uncapped duo of Munster back-row Gavin Coombes and versatile Leinster forward Ryan Baird have been called up to the squad in place of Doris and Roux.

Read More

Online Editors