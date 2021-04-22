Obstacles to schools cup highlight IRFU’s lack of interest in game outside of pro ranks

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, the draw for the Leinster Schools Senior Cup was made. There were no dates given for the fixtures, but the communiqué did note that there was “very positive news on vaccines and easing of restrictions over the last few weeks” and there was hope that the competition would be played in some shape or form.

Five days later we were told that the country would be shut down on Christmas Eve and we would all be in Level 5 lockdown for the foreseeable future . . . ahem!

The draw is normally held early in December and as the days whizzed by the prevailing wisdom was that, irrespective of the uncertainty, if the draw did not happen before Christmas, then the competition would not happen at all. The draw took place and that created a bit of impetus and possibly a straw to hold onto . . . and then the world fell over again.

For some, the schools cup is the centre of the universe; for others, it is a parallel universe. In the scheme of things, it is very small potatoes compared to what is going on in the world.

That said, the resumption of sport has been a lifesaver for many and the restorative power of competitive sport has been a panacea for the masses.

All the world’s professional or performing athletes should have been vaccinated early. Not to protect them from the virus but to ensure that normality would return and stay uninterrupted as we all struggled to stay sane. If you don’t like sport, you can complain or object like the rest of the planet is doing at the moment.

The Leinster Schools Senior Cup is highly unlikely to happen this year. That is the first time in 134 years it will not have taken place. It is been played during the World War I, the 1916 Rising, the Spanish ’flu (80 million dead), the Great Depression of the 1930s, World War II, the Asian ’flu (two million dead) and the Hong Kong ’flu (four million dead).

There were friendly matches played in September but when the lockdown came on October 20 it all came to a grinding halt and there was not much of a chance that the competition would be played at any stage in the school year. The preamble to this and any subsequent interaction between all related parties has been like Dallas without the oil.

It seems that the IRFU have been quite deferential in their actions and, it would appear also, their inactions in relation to the schools cup. When the Government engaged with the sporting bodies about the reinstatement of amateur and schools sport, the GAA and the FAI were represented at the table but the IRFU were not there.

Maybe they had the foresight to realise that it would not matter because all these games below professional sport were going to get canned anyway.

Maybe though it demonstrated that the IRFU do not really care about any rugby outside of the professional game. I personally believe this to be true. However, given that 19 of the 23-man Leinster squad that disposed of the Exeter Chiefs recently played in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup (Robbie Henshaw also played in the Connacht Schools Senior Cup), you would have thought that great importance would be attached to ensuring that the means of production of this famed academy system would be at least assisted in having the competition take place given that it is in their very best interests to ensure that the conveyor belt rolls on.

The schools all trained in pods with no contact up to Christmas and when the lockdown came at Christmas it seemed that all that training was for nought. There was hope of running off a quick-fire competition at Easter but the timing did not allow it.

The April 12 return of all school classes meant that there was only seven weeks of term left before the Leaving Cert took place.

Those bloody parents insisting their sons get a Leaving Cert and the hope of further education meant that nothing would happen this side of the exams. The final Leaving Cert exam takes place on June 29 and there are some Government return-to-play regulations which take four weeks to complete before any competition could start. Some schools insisted on a few friendlies and suddenly you are in the middle of August.

These boys are no longer pupils of these schools and a goodly portion of them would be starting third-level or, God forbid, away on holidays. You could be missing half your team even if you knew which players to pick.

None of the 17 schools in the draw at Christmas time had a definitive view on what to do. The thinking on a way forward was not exactly universal and apathy and indecision reigned and despite strenuous efforts from the schools’ committee there was not much progress.

However, it soon became apparent that there would be a junior cup competition held in either June or September. Now it seems that there will be no official Junior Cert this year so June is doable, and September is also workable because all the boys playing in it would still be attending their school. How though can you have a JCT competition and not an SCT and how come the IRFU has not been proactive here?

Leinster have always been just a little bit invasive in terms of access to the schools’ playing stock and about 90 players from junior cup onwards are tagged and vetted by the conveyor belt each year. It sounds like something out of the BBC’s ‘One man and his dog’. The players have an electric tag clipped on to their ear and their rugby playing progress is monitored.

All these boys attend camps held in and out of term and during the summer which might be affected by an unseasonably late cup competition. The academy people already know who the quality players are and the cup itself could be an unwanted optional extra. They could not care less about the cup.

The schools themselves are far from united in terms of whether any form of competition should take place. There are now five out of the 17 schools who were in the draw that have said that they will not take part in any competition. I know the schools but will not publish the names because I could end up in jail if one school has not definitely 100pc withdrawn or refused to participate in any competition. One school has mostly fifth years in their team, and they don’t see any point in participating and so their sixth years, who are a minority in the team, have also stood down.

There is a proposal for a blitz sometime in August with about 10 schools keen on that idea but is that the Leinster Schools Senior Cup if some of these schools are not in the competition? Will the Leinster schools’ trophy be awarded to the winner?

What will the boys in those schools think if their school, parents, or order decide that it is not in the boys’ best interests to compete in this competition during the summer?

Where do the IRFU stand on this or are they just sitting back on the whole issue? It is also inconclusive what is happening in the other provinces.

Ulster will have a medallion (U-15) competition as well and are pushing hard for a senior one but hard to divine what will happen there.

It is especially difficult for any boy who has dreamed of playing in this competition, as it is for any kid playing in any other sport, to see the whole thing go up in smoke. Maybe something is better than nothing.

However, the obstacles to be overcome look insurmountable. Namely the virus itself, the Government’s propensity to absorb any further criticism if it enables some D4 elite schools to engage in a minority sport in a competition that not many people care about, and an apathetic governing body.

A body of schools that constitute the Leinster rugby schools should be able to demonstrate that they can act in harmony and unison in these difficult times. Enjoy the summer whatever you end up doing.