| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Obstacles to schools cup highlight IRFU’s lack of interest in game outside of pro ranks

Neil Francis

Difficult times for young players who have seen their Senior Cup dreams go up in smoke

Eddie Kelly, No 14, celebrates with St Michael&rsquo;s College team-mates Jeffrey Woods and Chris Cosgrave after scoring his side's third try during their Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final against Newbridge College at Energia Park, Donnybrook in March of last year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Eddie Kelly, No 14, celebrates with St Michael&rsquo;s College team-mates Jeffrey Woods and Chris Cosgrave after scoring his side's third try during their Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final against Newbridge College at Energia Park, Donnybrook in March of last year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Eddie Kelly, No 14, celebrates with St Michael’s College team-mates Jeffrey Woods and Chris Cosgrave after scoring his side's third try during their Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final against Newbridge College at Energia Park, Donnybrook in March of last year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Eddie Kelly, No 14, celebrates with St Michael’s College team-mates Jeffrey Woods and Chris Cosgrave after scoring his side's third try during their Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final against Newbridge College at Energia Park, Donnybrook in March of last year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, the draw for the Leinster Schools Senior Cup was made. There were no dates given for the fixtures, but the communiqué did note that there was “very positive news on vaccines and easing of restrictions over the last few weeks” and there was hope that the competition would be played in some shape or form.

Five days later we were told that the country would be shut down on Christmas Eve and we would all be in Level 5 lockdown for the foreseeable future . . . ahem!

Most Watched

Privacy