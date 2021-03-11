'Notion that Six Nations will immediately disappear behind paywall is misconceived' - IRFU CEO on CVC deal

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne has played down fears that the Six Nations could disappear behind a paywall from next season as a result of the landmark deal between the tournament and private equity firm CVC.

If the deal is approved, CVC will pay €425m for a 14pc stake in Six Nations and will have a major influence on the competition's commercial direction.

The current TV rights deal expires after this year's competition and there is widespread speculation that the current arrangement that keeps the games on free-to-air television will come to an end.

Amazon Prime were brought on board as the UK broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup last season, while CVC's presence as part-owners of the PRO14 and Premiership may allow them to bundle the rights into one package.

A move away from free-to-air may have long-term consequences for the sport and Browne said organisers are conscious of that risk.

"I don't see any change really," Browne told RTÉ.

"You have to have reach and exposure, but equally, you have to have revenues generated by your tournaments to allow you to invest in the grassroots of the sport.

"The important thing from the public’s point of view is that it is down to the unions, they will decide ultimately what kind of broadcast coverage they will opt for. They will do so with a very good understanding of what the balance needs to be for the sport to remain healthy.

"If you can’t see the sport, it’s very hard to promote it.

"The notion that the Six Nations will immediately disappear behind a paywall is misconceived. Like I said, the unions will ultimately control the situation."

The union chief said he does not expect to see fans in stadiums on a large scale for the rest of 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the union could lose €29m this year on top of the €32m it lost last year.

"Certainly, nothing is going to happen in the first six months of this year. We anticipate a €29m loss as a result," he said.

"Our working assumption is that we won’t see crowds of any significant numbers in our ground until 2022.

"Maybe we are being prudent, but I think it is realistic. That is an informed assumption."

Online Editors