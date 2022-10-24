‘Nothing prepares you for the bomb being dropped’ – John Ryan on Wasps turmoil and return to Munster

Last Wednesday night, John Ryan attended a ‘wake’ for Wasps with his former team-mates and the next day he packed up his house near Coventry and headed for the 2am ferry from Holyhead. By Friday morning, he was dropping his son Felix off at school in Limerick, his head spinning from a dizzying few days.

Up until December 2021, he was living the dream. He fulfilled his ambition of playing for Munster and Ireland; went to a World Cup, won a Grand Slam and was headed for 200 caps for Munster when he was called in and told he was no longer needed.

Wasps provided a safety net, spotting the ability that Johann van Graan couldn’t and offering the then 33-year-old a three-year deal to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

He moved over last summer and planned to bring wife Zita and children Felix and Gaia with him for an exciting new chapter at the end of a career once the latest member of their family arrived later this year.

Then, with little warning, Wasps’ financial woes came to the fore. They were served notice of administration in September and last week they ceased trading, meaning Ryan and his team-mates along with all of the club’s staff were made redundant.

On Monday, he was back training for Munster after signing a three-month deal. For the second year in a row, he’ll spend Christmas fretting about the future. “They came to the table very early,” he says of Wasps. “Things closed up for Christmas and you’re worrying, ‘Will I get a club? I’m 33 years old’.

“Then all of a sudden, they come knocking. There was other clubs there, but I chose them because the history they have is similar to Munster.

“To be fair, I don’t believe the people that signed me (knew the financial situation); they really impressed me. I put my full trust in them. You go in, you kind of get excited about the new systems and all that, and all of a sudden you get a meeting saying there was a note of intent to appoint administrators. It was like, ‘What is going on?’”

He remembers hearing murmurs of issues, but nothing prepared him for the day notice was served that the club was being taken into administration. He’d started well and was enjoying the team’s style of play. Then, reality bit.

“The coaches and managers were great to be fair, but I thought maybe the top fellas kept us in the dark a little bit because they were trying to sell the club,” he recalls. “Maybe they thought keeping everyone together made it a more appealing package for buyers.

“We got the note of intent to appoint an administrator ... there wasn’t much of a glimmer before that and that happened without our knowledge. We found out via media, just like everyone else. We’d a meeting after.

“You get 10 working days, then the second one is deployed. The second note is another 10 working days. And then we’re still told (by the club): ‘We’re pretty happy. If we do go into administration, we’ll come straight back out’.

“Then, all of a sudden, those 10 days elapse and you’re told you’re made redundant and it’s a huge shock to everyone in the room.

“I actually wasn’t there, I was on the phone to the lads after. There’s a lot of emotion there. People couldn’t believe it, I don’t think we were ready for it, we weren’t prepared for it. I don’t know where the fault lies, but that’s the way it happened and it left a lot of people without a pay cheque for October and beyond if they can’t get a club.

“Nothing can prepare you for that bomb being dropped on you on a Monday or a Tuesday, you’re preparing for the Exeter game and after training you’re called into a meeting to be told the game is off and we’re most likely going into administration on the Monday. They kind of told us, ‘Look, it will be fine. We’ll keep the season going, most likely we’ll be relegated.’

“Monday came and we were all just stunned, we were all told: ‘Look, there’s no job for you.’ Mad.”

Playing professional rugby is a good living, but players still need a monthly wage to make ends meet.

“I based my future on the basis of playing for Wasps for three years and, unfortunately, now I’m planning and scrambling to provide for my family,” he says. “It does sound a bit dramatic in a way but it’s not far from the truth.

“It will work out, but I built a house ready to settle down with Munster for another few years and it took me by surprise when I was left go. It was strange, I thought I’d more left in the tank but we’ll see what happens down the line.

“It’s just very tough this all happened the last 12 months, I’m still processing.”

For those who’d been at Wasps for more than two seasons, there was a significant pay-out but for the players who arrived last summer the redundancy was worth very little. So, Ryan returned home thinking he was finished only to be pleasantly surprised to get a few phone calls within the last few days.

One of them was Munster, offering a contract that would see him through until after Christmas. The terms are not what he had at Wasps, but it buys him the time to plan for the future while he hopes to join the 200-cap club as he currently sits on 197.

It wasn’t part of the plan, but, as Ryan has learnt in the last 12 months, there’s no such thing as certainty in pro rugby.