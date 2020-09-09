| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Not even the most optimistic Saracens/England fan could've hoped for such a lenient, weak-kneed sanction

Neil Francis

Saracens' Owen Farrell looks dejected after he was sent off for a late tackle on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson Action Images/Paul Childs/File Photo Expand

Close

Saracens' Owen Farrell looks dejected after he was sent off for a late tackle on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson Action Images/Paul Childs/File Photo

Saracens' Owen Farrell looks dejected after he was sent off for a late tackle on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson Action Images/Paul Childs/File Photo

Action Images

Saracens' Owen Farrell looks dejected after he was sent off for a late tackle on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson Action Images/Paul Childs/File Photo

Charlie Atkinson, the Wasps replacement out-half, had his head taken off by Owen Farrell at the weekend in a Premiership match played at Copthall Stadium in Hendon in the borough of Barnett.

The ground was formerly known as Allianz Park – but Allianz pulled their sponsorship after all the financial impropriety and fiduciary breaches last season – yet all their signs and logos are still there. Maybe it was impolite to leave before the season is over.

Just when you thought . . .

Related Content

&lsquo;It&rsquo;s obvious Van Graan has taken this team as far as he can.&rsquo; Photo: Sportsfile

Munster Rugby Premium

Neil Francis Opinion The mediocrity of Munster is down to Van Graan

In February 2014 Rob Penney, the Munster head coach, was offered a one-year extension to his contract. The venerable Cantabrian decided that the offer was too short-term and a little ungenerous and he announced three and a half months before the end of the season that he would be leaving the southern province. The allure of the NTT Communications Shining Arcs of the Japanese league was too much to resist and Penney bid adieu after 19 months in charge.